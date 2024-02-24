Freshway Foods records largest growth in quick service segment of company

Beer Courtesy photo | Freshway Foods

SIDNEY — 2023 was a strong year for Freshway Foods as the company maintained its commitment to serving as a reliable, innovative supplier of fresh-cut processing, repacking, cross docking, and logistics to leading foodservice and retail customers in the eastern half of the United States. Freshway Foods services all segments of the restaurant business from quick service to casual dining, along with the deli and produce departments in retail. In 2023, customers were added in every category

“Last year, we recorded our strongest growth in the quick service segment,” said Devon Beer, president of Freshway Foods and Freshway Logistics.” While we experienced some record high commodity markets due to growing conditions in the western U.S., overall cost and supply was much easier to manage in 2023 to the great relief of our customers. The recognition for all that we achieved goes to our associates. We operate in a very demanding and volatile industry, but our associates always come through for the customer.”

Overall associate appreciation and the celebration of achievements and milestones are an ongoing area of focus for Freshway. This trend continued throughout this past year.

“We are grateful for the exceptional work of our associates. They are a shining example of our culture beliefs. The passion of our associates fuels the success of our organization. We are proud to recognize our team,” said Tony Arnold, HR manager.

Freshway provides monthly appreciation lunches and various recognition programs on a regular basis throughout the year. During these programs, associates are recognized in front other co-workers. This year represented another big year of recognition for associates at Freshway. In the past year alone, over 100 associates were recognized for various achievements and milestones.

The Freshway Service Recognition program celebrates associates who have achieved milestones in years of service. Beginning with five years and progressing in five-year increments, associates are honored in front of their department. Sammie Bolden, Dan Purdy, and Dennis Terry were all recognized for surpassing 30-years of service with the company. Rob Douglas was recognized for 25 years of service.

An important part of the overall recognition program is the exclusive 20-Year Club. Associates who reach 20-years of service are welcomed to the “20 Year Club” by having their name added to the plaque in the lunchroom. Altogether, Freshway now has 34 associates in the ‘20 Year Club’ including Gilberto Sanchez who joined this past year. Additional service award recognition included both Michele Allison and Nick Mitchell at 15 years of service and several other associates at both 10 and five years of service.

Additionally, Freshway celebrated the retirement of four associates this past year. Silva Sowders retired after 32 years with the company, Don Fortman retired after 21 years, Tabb Stephenson retired after 11 years, and Steve Collins retired after nine years.

Freshway also continued its High Five award program, which recognizes associates who go above and beyond their normal job duties to help ensure the company’s success. This recognition program takes place monthly and since the program rolled out over 400 associates have been recognized.

Freshway Logistics continued recognizing truck drivers who achieved safe driving milestones. Drivers are awarded a plaque or trophy along with decals for their trucks. Highlights for this past year included Jeff Stroh being recognized for 2 million miles, Mel Mathison for 1.75 million miles, and both Dave Pachin and Mike Bradley for 750,000 miles.

Freshway makes workforce development a priority and as a result boasts a team of dedicated associates who display a commitment to exceed customer expectations. The Crew Leader program gives associates the opportunity for professional development and provides bench strength within the organization. Freshway Foods regularly seeks external candidates for positions available within the organization. Career opportunities include production associates, truck drivers, shipping and receiving associates, machine operators, quality assurance associates, and several other positions within the organization. Interested candidates can view current openings and apply directly on the www.usfoods.com website.

The company remains committed to investing in the health and well-being of associates by offering a very competitive benefits package. Healthcare insurance eligibility begins on the first day of employment and includes strong medical plans, dental insurance, vision insurance, pre-tax spending accounts, 401(k) plan, employee stock purchase plan, paid time off, educational assistance, adoptions assistance, and several other benefits. In addition, the company provides a generation amount of paid time off.

