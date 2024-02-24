Panel Control has another year of growth, expansion Panel Control Inc. is located in Anna, Ohio. Courtesy photo | Panel Control Inc.

ANNA — Panel Control Inc. (PCI), located in Anna, Ohio, is a trusted leader in the production of high-quality industrial control panels serving machining manufacturers from the food processing, automotive and many other industries. It is a recognized UL508A panel shop where every panel is built to the highest standards & is fully inspected before shipment. PCI also has a full-service cable & wire harness manufacturing facility. Additionally, PCI offers electrical installation, support services and custom enclosure painting to its customers.

Lisa Meyer, chief financial officer, has released the following 2023 report:

Panel Control, Inc. has been blessed by another year of continuous business growth and expansion. In 2023, PCI expanded its manufacturing facility footprint by constructing a 7,500 square foot addition which now houses its on-site custom paint facility within our existing facility. PCI has also continued ramping up its expertise in the use of its innovative Hoffman Steinhauer ModCenter that has optimized the machining of enclosure cut-outs and drill-holes. This machine has enabled our team to provide more precise and higher quality enclosure cut outs as well as increased our technician’s ability to work more productively relative to this machine-enabled technology. In addition, PCI has continued making an investment in the optimization of its warehouse storage & racking to effectively accommodate our incoming materials and finished product for our growing business.

PCI continues to take great pride in the quality and timely delivery of the industrial electrical control panels they build. Our team of professionals take extreme care in the manufacturing process to ensure customers receive a customized quality-built product that exceeds its customers’ design specifications. The company also continues to work alongside the Workforce Partnership of Shelby County, the Upper Valley Career Center (UVCC) and many other local schools by providing learning opportunities and offering apprenticeships to students to collaboratively train highly skilled electrical panel building technicians.

In addition to expanding our facility and growing the business in 2023, PCI continued its focus on enhancing our company culture and its endeavor to WALK IN TRUTH Trust – Respect – Understand – Teach – Honesty. In addition to the many “Walk in TRUTH” culture enhancement sessions and training videos from the Company’s Chaplain, Father Nathan Cromly, PCI continues to live by its long-standing Mission Statement “I will treat the customer and my co-worker the way I want to be treated”.

As we close out 2023, we would like to thank all of our existing customers who continue to trust PCI with fulfilling their electrical control panel building needs with quality excellence, and we look forward to working with new customers in 2024. Also, thank you to our amazing employees, vendors, business partners and community. If you are interested in partnering with PCI in any capacity, please visit our website at panelcontrolinc.com for more information and to contact us directly. May God bless all with a joyful and prosperous 2024.