Air-tow Trailers to unveil ZERO° refrigerated trailer

BOTKINS – Air-tow Trailers, a leading manufacturer of ground-level loading trailers, will host a production commencement ceremony marking the launch of the ZERO° refrigerated trailer on Thursday, Feb. 29, at 11 a.m. at 101 Commerce Drive, Botkins. The event celebrates an innovative product and the company’s commitment to strengthening the community by creating new jobs and fostering economic growth.

Witness the “striking of the first arc” on the ZERO° trailer production line, symbolizing the company’s exciting new chapter. This revolutionary product boasts a game-changing ground-level loading system, guaranteeing safer, faster, and more efficient loading and unloading for industries like catering, floral, restaurants, events, and grocery. Thanks to ThermoKing Refrigeration systems, the trailer maintains temperatures as low as 0°F, ensuring fresher, safer goods reach their destinations. Plus, it’s perfect for temporary needs, offering a convenient solution for businesses facing refrigerator replacements or peak season demands.

In line with its commitment to local economic development, Air-tow Trailers is committed to creating job opportunities and expanding production capabilities within the community. As part of this investment, Air-tow Trailers will extend its production to Wapakoneta, while continuing its existing production in Botkins. Operations at the new Wapakoneta facility at 625 Commerce Drive is anticipated to commence this spring. The expansion signifies a substantial increase in production capacity and the creation of additional employment opportunities for the community. Air-tow is currently hiring positions in the welding, assembly, and engineering departments.

“I’m incredibly proud of our team’s hard work and dedication that brought the ZERO° trailer to life,” says Air-tow President Travis Saam. “This new product not only expands our offerings but also allows us to keep manufacturing local and create new jobs for the community. We’re actively seeking talented individuals to join our growing team, and we expect these hiring needs to continue as we expand.”

“This is more than just a new product launch; it’s a celebration of our commitment to innovation, community, and opportunity.” Be a part of this exciting story. Join us on Feb. 29,” said Saam.

Air-tow Trailers is a leading manufacturer of ground-level loading trailers, providing innovative solutions for a wide range of industries. With a commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Air-tow Trailers continues to push the boundaries of trailer technology, delivering cutting-edge products that enhance efficiency, safety, and productivity.