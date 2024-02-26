Crashes

Hamilton Martinez, 63, of Phillipsburg, was cited with right of way at a private driveway after a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 24 at 9:35 p.m.

Lauren Conley, 18, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street when Martinez turned left from a private driveway and struck Conley. Martinez’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing and the vehicle Conley was driving was towed by Elmer’s Towing.

• Logan Tyler Richard, 20, of Bradford, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a one-vehicle crash on Feb. 23 at 3:53 p.m.

Richard was traveling eastbound on West Michigan Street when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a light pole. The vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing.

• Basil Cosmopoulos, 20, of St. Louis, Missouri, was cited with operation at stop and yield signs after a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 23 at 12:36 p.m.

Cosmopoulos was at the stop sign on South West Avenue at the intersection of West Water Street. Zachary S. Goins, 30, of Sidney, was traveling westbound on West Water Street. Cosmopoulos attempted to turn left onto West Water Street and struck Goins.

• Ryan M. Nagel, 37, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 23 at 8:05 a.m.

Nagel was traveling eastbound on Fair Oaks Drive when he struck a parked car owned by Brian S. Hughes, of Sidney, and overturned. The vehicle Nagel was driving was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 22 at 2 p.m.

Shirley Cantwil, 74, of Minster, was traveling westbound on Michigan Street when she was rear-ended by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle then left the scene.

Police call log

MONDAY

-6:17 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries on Michigan Street at the intersection of Interstate 75.

SUNDAY

-11:57 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-10:42 p.m.: warrant. David Ray Wigginton, 38, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:23 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Park Street and Third Avenue.

-10:01 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-6:47 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-3:46 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 200 block of North Highland Avenue.

-2:10 p.m.: damage. Police responded to damage in progress in the 800 block of Tawawa Drive.

-2:30 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 400 block of South Vandemark Road.

-2:07 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Michigan Street and Oak Avenue.

SATURDAY

-11:58 p.m.: intoxicated subject. Police responded to an intoxicated person in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-9:34 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-7:58 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 600 block of Ann Place.

-5:44 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 1000 block of Kenwood Drive.

-11:12 a.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 100 block of South Miami Avenue.

-10:12 a.m.: shooting. Police responded to shooting in the 300 block of South Main Avenue.

-12:42 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 200 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

-10:21 a.m.: crime in progress. Ryan Lee Wilson Jarrett, 20, of Sidney, was arrested for falsification.

FRIDAY

-11:07 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 500 block of Fourth Avenue.

-10:12 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-5:41 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 500 block of Chestnut Avenue.

-5:11 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 600 block of Sixth Avenue.

-4:53 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to past breaking and entering in the 1000 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-4:05 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of South Main Avenue.

-3:53 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:47 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 100 block of South Stolle Avenue.

-3:17 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.

-1:30 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 800 block of East Court Street.

-1:02 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-12:36 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 100 block of West Water Street.

-12:03 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.

-10:55 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 500 block of Campbell Road.

-8:24 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-8:05 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries in the 1000 block of Fair Oaks Drive.

-7:10 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 600 block of Foxcross Drive.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell