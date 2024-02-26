Sidney City Schools sets kindergarten registration, screening

SIDNEY– Sidney City Schools has set its kindergarten screening and registration for the 2024-25 school year for Tuesday, May 21, 2024, for Longfellow Primary School and Wednesday, May 22, 2024, for Emerson Primary School. Both screenings will take place at Longfellow Primary at 1250 Park St. Appointments can be made beginning Monday, March 4, 2024.

Students who are enrolling in kindergarten who do not currently attend Whittier Early Childhood Center may call to schedule a screening appointment beginning Monday, March 4, 2024.

Children must be five years of age on or before Aug. 1, 2024, to enroll in the Sidney City Schools kindergarten program. Students who currently attend Whittier Early Childhood Center do not need to schedule an appointment or go through the screening process.

• Longfellow Primary kindergarten screening will take place Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at Longfellow Primary Schools. To schedule a screening appointment, call Longfellow Primary at 937-497-2264.

• Emerson Primary kindergarten screening will take place Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Longfellow Primary School. To schedule a screening appointment for Emerson, call Emerson Primary at 937-497-2261.

• If you are not sure which school your child will attend based on your address, call either school.

Current Whittier Early Childhood Center students who plan to transition to kindergarten will go through the process with WECC staff. WECC will provide more information about updating your enrollment records.