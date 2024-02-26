Whittier Early Childhood Center enrollment open

SIDNEY – Sidney City Schools offers preschool to children ages 3-5 at Whittier Early Childhood Center. Preschool registration for the 2024-25 school year opens on March 4, 2024.

“As educators, it is our goal to support the whole child by providing learning opportunities in all areas of development including social-emotional skills and academic foundations,” said Beth Abbott, director of Preschool at Whittier Early Childhood Center. “We strive to provide a fun, safe, and exciting culture that encourages students to take risks, problem-solve, and move toward independence.”

Preschool day

Sidney City Schools preschool at Whittier Early Childhood Center (WECC) runs a morning and afternoon session Monday through Thursday and follows the district calendar for conferences, breaks, and holidays.

Morning Session – 9 – 11:45 a.m.

Afternoon Session – 1 – 3:45 p.m.

Families can select a preferred session, however, sessions are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Enrollment

Families who are new to WECC begin the registration process by completing the pre-registration form at bit.ly/WECC24-25.

Once the pre-registration is completed and processed, a link to complete additional enrollment forms will be sent. When all online enrollment forms are complete, WECC will call to schedule a screening time for your child. Screening appointments will take place over the summer.

Additionally, the new enrollment process requires the following pieces of information for permanent records to be brought to your child’s screening appointment:

• Parent/guardian photo ID

• Child’s birth certificate

• Proof of residency – mortgage, lease/rental agreement, phone/water/utility bill, pay stub

• Immunization record – shots must be up to date following the state guidelines

• Proof of custody (as applicable)

• Medical statement (signed by doctor) – found at whittier.sidneycityschools.org/

• Dental Statement (signed by dentist/doctor) – found at whittier.sidneycityschools.org/

• Proof of income for each working adult in the household (W2, tax return, or 4 consecutive pay stubs, JFS statements)

Registration fee

All typically developing children who take part in the preschool program will be asked to pay a registration fee of $25, due at the time of registration.

Transportation

Sidney City Schools works with the following local childcare providers to transport children to and from preschool and daycare — Kiddieland, Wilma Valentine Childcare and Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Child Development Center.

Additionally, Sidney City Schools has expanded transportation options for families to pick up preschool students in four additional neighborhoods including Hill Top Apartments, Mystic Apartments, and Countryside Apartments, as well as the corner of Fairmont Street and Spruce Avenue.

To utilize transportation either in conjunction with the childcare providers or from the apartment complexes listed above, mark the appropriate boxes within the online enrollment forms.

Students who have transportation needs written in their IEP will also qualify for busing to preschool.

Eligibility

Children ages 3-5 living in the Sidney City School district who are determined eligible for special education services receive preschool free of charge. Typically developing peers (peer models) are welcome to attend preschool on a tuition basis and residency within the district is not required.

Openings for typically developing children may be limited and acceptance will be on a first-come, first-served basis with completed online registration, proper documentation, and paid registration fee.

Typically developing peers must be potty trained before starting.

Tuition

WECC welcomes children 3-5 years of age while offering a range of services free to children with qualifying disabilities. Typically developing peers serve as models for appropriate behavior, social skills, and language/communication skills. Typically developing children (peer models) are enrolled on a tuition basis.

Full-pay tuition is $125 per month; however, there is a sliding scale for families based on family size and income level.