A message from Russia School superintendent

This is a collage of the new addition at Russia Local School. Courtesy photo | Russia Local School

RUSSIA — “It’s hard to believe that the first semester is over, and we are already a month into the second semester. So far, it has been an exceptional school year. We’re particularly excited about the ongoing construction of the new addition, which is generating a palpable sense of enthusiasm in the building,” said Russia Local School Superintendent Steve Rose.

His report continues:

The new building project is not only about the facility itself but also the additional opportunities it will provide for our students and community. This year, Russia School launched a Drama Club under the leadership of Lynn Blakely. Their goal is to build enthusiasm and experience in our performing arts program, paving the way for our first performance on the new stage next year. The entire community is eagerly anticipating this milestone.

Russia School has been in regular communication with the Upper Valley Career Center as we prepare to open our satellite classroom next year. The Career Center has finalized its course offerings for the new satellite classroom, providing a wide variety of courses for our 7-12 students. These include courses in agriculture, plant and animal science, mechanical principles, and other electives, ensuring our students have the skills needed for success in the workforce after graduation. Seniors will also have the opportunity to participate in work-study programs, earning credit for the skills they acquire on the job.

Additionally, we are collaborating with Shelby Hills to open our satellite preschool program for our special needs preschoolers next year. More details about the enrollment process will be advertised later in the spring, with priority enrollment for special needs preschoolers and those in need of financial assistance.

We are pleased to report that the building project is on schedule to be completed by the start of next school year.

In other news, the State of Ohio released the 2022-2023 district report card this fall, ranking the performance of each school district. Russia did exceptionally well, earning a five-star rating and a Performance Index of 108.2. This places us as the 8th highest-performing district in the State of Ohio. We are incredibly proud of our students, staff, and the entire community for contributing to this remarkable success.

In closing, I want to express my gratitude to the Russia Community for your ongoing support of Russia Local School. Your constant support is what makes Russia School what it is today, and it is very much appreciated!