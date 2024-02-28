Holy Angels continues faith, academics, service growth

Stauffer

SIDNEY — Holy Angels Catholic School continues to grow in faith, academics, and service.

“Our students, staff, faculty, and school community have been blessed in a variety of ways this year and we are looking forward to continuing our mission in the 2024-2025 school year!” said Principal Denise Stauffer.

Her report continues:

Our youth ministry programs continue to flourish! Our students attend weekly Mass, go to adoration, and participate in daily prayer. Damascus Retreats are offered to students in grades 6-8. Our eighth graders participate in a Patriotic Rosary; our 6-8 grade students lead our Discipleship Program, a religious mentorship for our younger students in grades K-4; and our 5-6 grade students lead a Living Rosary for the school and parish family. We also offer a Catechesis of the Good Shepherd Program for our pre-k and kindergarten students.

Our music department offers a wide variety of opportunities for students to use their God-given talents. Three of Lorie Beigel’s choir students: Mila Geise, Addie Witt, and Audrey Zimmerman were selected, through the audition process, to participate in the 2023 All-State Children’s Chorus by the Ohio Music Educators Association. Our junior high band members also have an opportunity to join the Lehman marching and pep band.

As a result of God’s blessing of knowledge, our students and school were once again recognized with the Governor’s Thomas Edison Award for Excellence in Student Research and STEM Education. This honor is based on incorporating scientific inquiry and technological design through student-focused, project-based curricula to increase engineering skills, collaboration, problem-solving, creative innovative design, and critical thinking in our science and STEM classes, taught by Gwen Stiver and Ellen Brandon. Our sixth- and eighth-grade students participate in our school’s local science fair in February, the district fair in March, and the state fair in May. Last year nineteen of our students received superior ratings and went on to participate in the district fair at Edison State in Piqua. Eleven of these students received superior ratings at the district level and went on to compete at the state science fair.

We also celebrate students chosen for publication through the Young Writers program. Charlie Brackney, from Dianna Jutte’s Language Arts class, was selected among several thousand entries to be included in this year’s book of approximately 225 writings. The Anthology is scheduled for publication in May 2023.

Holy Angels School will be offering a preschool/pre-k and kindergarten screening for the 2024-25 school year on Thursday, April 18. Screening sessions will be offered at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. for your convenience. The kindergarten screening will last approximately two hours. To schedule a kindergarten screening appointment, please call the main office at 937-492-9293. Prospective students must have an appointment to attend. Spots are filling up quickly, so do not delay in scheduling an appointment.

Holy Angels Catholic School is also currently registering students in grades 1-8 for the 2024-2025 school year. There are several scholarship opportunities available for students: The St. Michael The Archangel (parish members), Guardian Angel (multi-student and/or extra help), Jon Peterson (special needs), EdChoice (residential), EdChoice Expansion (income-based), the Catholic Education Foundation Scholarship (needs-based) and the Welcome Scholarship (pre-k/k first time families). Please contact Mary Jo Baker, our business manager, at [email protected] for more information on scholarships, deadlines to apply, and tuition assistance.

All are welcome to be a part of our Holy Angels School Family as we develop the student’s mind, body, soul, and service to others, rooted in the Catholic teachers of Jesus Christ. Feel free to contact the school’s principal, Denise Stauffer at 937-492-9293 or [email protected], if you would like any further information.