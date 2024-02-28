Couple support Adams for commissioner

To the Editor:

We were sharing some dinner with friends recently and local politics came to the forefront. A friend asked-

“What does a county commissioner actually do?”

County commissioners do not create laws. That is typically the job of legislatures and city or village councils. Commissioners do not disperse public funds or collect taxes. That is the job of the county auditor and county treasurer. They do not enforce the laws, that is the job of the sheriff, prosecutor and judges. So what do the county commissioners do? They administer our tax dollars each and every day, year in and year out.

Each county across America receives millions of federal, state and local tax dollars, ultimately our dollars! It is the job of the county commission to develop an annual budget and manage its use across all the various county departments in a responsible and effective manner. A Commissioner has a serious responsibility requiring experience, insight and integrity.

Every candidate talks about these qualifications. Very few have actually demonstrated them to the voters for an extended period of time before an election. That is why we encourage every voter in Shelby county to cast their ballot for John Adams for Shelby County Commissioner on March 19.

John Adams effectively served the voters of Shelby County for eight years in the Ohio legislature. John was a House Rep and member of the House leadership team under both Republican and Democrat governors. He knows how to work with people and get the job done.

In public service, John’s abilities have earned him endorsements and support from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), Ohio Farm Bureau, National Rifle Association, Ohio Right To Life, and Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

John’s community commitments include leadership roles with Shelby County United Way, American Heart Association, and Rotary Club. Along with wife,Tara, and several of their seven adult children, John has built a successful multi-store family business over the past 35 years.

Experience, insight and integrity are standing ready to serve the citizens of Shelby County. Most politicians “talk the talk”. John Adams continues to “walk the walk.” Please support him with your vote on March 19.

Theresa and Jim Kerg Jr.

Sidney