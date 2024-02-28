Fredericks sentenced to 18 months in prison

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs of abuse, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, attempted domestic violence, and drugs, among other charges.

Thomas E. Fredericks, aka Thomas E. Frederick, 60, currently in Madison Correctional, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, with 16 days of jail credit granted, to run consecutive to his current term, on one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs of abuse, a third degree felony. Additionally, Fredericks must pay a fine of $1,350, must successfully complete an alcohol/addiction program. His driver’s license is suspended for eight years, OVI license plates are required and an interlock device is required. Fredericks was indicted on the same charge, and on one count of driving under OVI suspension, a first degree misdemeanor. One charge was dismissed.

Richard E. Rogers, 27, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, was sentenced to 12 months in prison, with two days of jail credit granted, on one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony. It is also ordered that the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is authorized to destroy or otherwise dispose of a Glock pistol with light laser combo. Rogers was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony, and one count improper handling of firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, for possession of a Glock 43x pistol while under disability after a previous conviction, a third degree felony, and for having a fully loaded Glock 43x in the passenger side glove box, a fourth degree felony. One count was dismissed.

Caleb T. Strunk, 26, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 11 months and 17 months in prison, to run consecutively, with 78 days of jail credit granted, on one count attempted domestic violence, a fifth degree felony, and one count attempted intimidation of a witness, a fourth degree felony. Strunk was indicted on one count domestic violence, a fourth degree felony, and one count intimidation of a witness in a criminal case, a third degree felony, for knowingly causing physical harm to a pregnant adult female victim with whom he was cohabitating after a previous conviction of endangering children, and threatening an adult female victim while brandishing a knife that he would kill the victim and set the victim’s house on fire if the victim told anyone that he had harmed her.

Anthony W. Fryman,48, of Harrodsburg, Kentucky, was sentenced to five years community control, with eight days of jail credit granted, on two counts of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Fryman’s community control will be transferred to Kentucky. Additionally, Fryman must pay a fine of $200 and must successfully complete drug, alcohol and mental health counseling. Fryman was indicted on two counts possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for marijuana in an amount exceeding 200 grams but less than 1000 grams, liquid hashish, and containers used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing marijuana and liquid hashish. One count was dismissed.

Winchester C. Wiley, 38, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to two terms of 11 months in prison, consecutive, with 77 days of jail credit granted, on two counts aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Wiley was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, two counts possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, cocaine, baggies, a pipe, bottle cap and straw used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing drugs.

Brooke L. Smith, 30, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years community control, with 13 days of jail credit granted, on one count of attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony. Additionally, Smith must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility (CBCF), after completion of the CBCF she must reside at a sober living facility, and she must successfully complete any other drug, alcohol or mental health counseling decided by probation. Smith was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and two counts possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, cocaine, baggies, a pipe, bottle cap and stray for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing drugs. Three counts were dismissed.

Harold J. Couch, 46, of Corbin, Kentucky, was sentenced to ten days in the Shelby County Jail, with no days of jail credit, on one count of possession of drugs, a first degree misdemeanor. Couch was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for marijuana in an amount exceeding 200 grams but less than 1000 grams, and bags for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing marijuana. One count was dismissed.

Elizabeth A. Sandlin, 50, of Sidney, was sentenced to 24 months in prison, with 90 days of jail credit granted, on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony. Sandlin was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine in an amount between five times the bulk amount of three grams, but less than 50 times the bulk amount, and baggies for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine. One count was dismissed.

Joshua A. Elliston, 47, of Sidney, was sentenced to serve two 180 day terms, concurrent, in the Shelby County Jail, with five days of jail credit, after violating the terms and conditions of his community control sanctions. Elliston was convicted on two counts of attempted violating protection order, a first degree misdemeanor, for making phone calls to a protected party.