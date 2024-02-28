Sidney-Shelby County YMCA sees significant achievements and milestones in 2023

Children in the Y Child Development Center at Fair Haven trick or treat with residents. Courtesy photo | Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Children in the Y Child Development Center at Fair Haven trick or treat with residents. Courtesy photo | Sidney-Shelby County YMCA S&H program participants and Y Child Development Center preschoolers read and play games together. Courtesy photo | Sidney-Shelby County YMCA S&H program participants and Y Child Development Center preschoolers read and play games together. Courtesy photo | Sidney-Shelby County YMCA O’Leary

SIDNEY — “In 2023, the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA witnessed significant achievements and milestones across various departments, contributing to the overall well-being and growth of the community,” said David O’Leary, CEO.

His report continues:

Wellness: The Wellness Center saw an impressive 89,385 visits, offering a diverse range of in-person and virtual wellness classes, totaling 2080 and 468, respectively. Virtual cancer survivor classes garnered 2,306 views, emphasizing the Y’s commitment to inclusivity. Noteworthy highlights included the installation of new lights in the Wellness Center and a new HVAC system in the Schauer Gym. Pickleball remains a mainstream sport with games happening multiple times a day. Specialized classes, such as Delay the Disease and senior-focused sessions like Chair Yoga and Revive, expanded, with the Y fostering partnerships with organizations like Dorothy Love. Thanks to donations given at Match Day 2023, new equipment is being purchased that features interactive technology to help with balance, stability, and safety for our active older adult and chronic health programs. The MMRD Group from Sidney High School joined for Cardio Drumming sessions, creating engaging fitness opportunities.

Aquatics: Aquatics thrived with an enthusiastic participation count, swim lessons, and a dedicated swim team boasting 53 members. Notable achievements included 45 lifeguard certifications and 265 participants in our free Water Safety Week for the community. The aquatics department experienced positive changes with new lights and paint touch-ups at the pool. Swim team records were on the rise, and the acquisition of new starting blocks enhanced the facility, thanks to TNL Welding and Detailed Machining.

Gymnastics & Youth: Gymnastics reached new heights with 1,409 programs offered and 5,169 participants. The Gymnastics Team excelled at Nationals in Cincinnati, bringing home multiple awards and achieving the highest scores of the season. Special events like the Egg-tastic Easter event and successful summer camps showcased the Y’s commitment to providing enriching experiences for the youth. Between our weekly themed summer camps and youth sports leagues we served over 674 kids. Thanks to donations given to Match Day 2023, our Youth Center will be getting some much needed improvements for kids and families.

Child Care: Child Care services impacted 399 children, with 283 receiving financial assistance thanks to the United Way and the Y’s annual Community Partners program. We have also experienced growth at our Fair Haven site which now serves 77 children. The children there especially enjoy interacting with the residents for special events like Collaborations with businesses, grants, and partnerships with organizations like Student United Way and

Community Foundation highlighted the Y’s dedication to holistic child development. S&H Products’ regular reading sessions fostered valuable relationships and social-emotional growth. Thanks to donations given at Match Day 2023, our Fair Haven site will be getting a new infant/toddler playground.

Membership: The Membership department reported robust numbers, with 3,492 family members and a diverse range of individuals benefiting from Y services. Over 400 members from other Y’s nationwide visited our facility, and the Y facilitated 5,524 24-hour visits. Hydro Massage continues to be popular with members. The Y’s doors remained open to guests, with 1,708 guest passes issued.

Financial assistance: Thanks to the generosity of donors who give to our annual Community Partners Campaign, the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA strives to turn no one away who lives or works in Shelby County due to their inability to pay. In 2023, 1,617 individuals received full or partial assistance for child care, memberships and program participation totaling $423,123, underlining the Y’s commitment to accessibility.

Volunteerism played a vital role, with 376 volunteers contributing over 3,445 hours. The Y’s commitment to community well-being extended beyond its walls, impacting lives positively.

At the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA we are proud of our unwavering commitment to community well-being, providing diverse programs, fostering collaborations, and creating an inclusive environment for all ages. We look forward to what 2024 will bring and invite everyone to stop by the Y and see all that we have to offer our community.