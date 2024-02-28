Jackson Center School sees achievements, celebrations in 2023

JACKSON CENTER — The 2022-23 Jackson Center School year was filled with achievement and celebration.

“We are very blessed to have students that love to compete in their sports, perform at a high level in the arts, serve others in their community and achieve in their academics, said Superintendent Bill Reichert.

His report continues:

During the 2022-2023 school year, the teachers, parents and students of Jackson Center Schools were able to produce one of the best overall academic reports in our area and in the state. It is no secret that all the schools in West Central Ohio are very competitive in every aspect of student life so attaining some of the highest marks for our region is quite an achievement. During the 2021-22 school year, the new state report card shifted to using stars (out of 5) instead of letter grades and below is a snapshot of the front page of our report card from the 22-23 school year.

We are very proud of our students with the help that our teachers and their parents as they reach academic excellence, but the state report card only tells a small part of the story. This past year we had students win district and regional athletic championships, numerous FFA awards, musical honors and we even had a FCCLA National Champion.

As we continue forward, the goal of Jackson Center Schools will be to provide a pathway for our students to grow, learn and most importantly, become the next generation of people willing to find honor in all forms of work and provide leadership to others trying to do the same.

Please visit our webpage at www.jctigers.org to discover all that Jackson Center schools has to offer.