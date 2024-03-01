Sidney Recreation Board

SIDNEY — The Recreation Board will meet on Monday, March 4, at 4:15 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

Port Jefferson Council

PORT JEFFERSON — The Port Jefferson Village Council will meet on Monday, March 4, at 7 p.m. in the Port Jefferson Community Center, 198 N. Lane St.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will convene a special meeting Tuesday, March 5, at 12:30 p.m. The board is expected to enter into executive session during the meeting. The meeting will take place in Training Room A&B, Administration & Training Center, 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy.