Shelby County Library events underway

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — All branches of the Shelby County Libraries have numerous events going on in March.

Anna Library will have a Senior Cards event happening every Wednesday from 10 a.m.- noon. Every Thursday at 4 p.m. Amos (Sidney) library will be having a Teen Thursday event in the Teen Room. Also in the Teen Room there will be a take and make shamrock bookmark craft available. An AARP Tax-Aide is available in the Basement Program Room this month for those who need help with their taxes every Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., or you can call 937-492-8354 to schedule an appointment.

Beginning March 4 at Fort Loramie Library, they will have a Riddle Board posted all month. Every week, the riddle will change with small prizes handed out to those who guess it correctly. They will also have a Dr. Seuss guessing jar for all ages all week. At 6:30 p.m. the Fort Loramie Book Club will meet to discuss The Chicken Sisters by KJ Dell’Anotonia. Botkins Library will have an I Spy game all month and an Adult Drop-In Craft project available while supplies last. It is a free make-your-own neon sign. Anna Library will be having an I Spy game all week for pre-k through fifth grade. At Amos Library, registration begins for the Annual Grandfathers and Grandmothers Tea Party that is going to be held on April 20 at 12:30 p.m. in the Community Room. It will be $7 per child, ages 3-12 years old, and their adult guest. The Rotary Club will hold a meeting in the Community Room at 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. Starting on this day at all locations, they will be handing out free solar eclipse glasses (limited 2 per person) while supplies last.

Starting on March 5 at Amos Library, they will have a Space Camp that will meet every Monday on the Lower Level at 5 p.m. Campers will explore the Solar System through games and activities. The event is open to kids in third through sixth grade. Your child must attend all five programs, making registration required. Botkins Library will host A Novel Idea Book Club at 7 p.m., where they will be discussing “The Giver Of The Stars” by Jojo Moyes. At Fort Loramie Library, there will be a Mystery Puzzle Club at 4 p.m. for kids ages 8 years old and up.

On March 6, Amos Library will have a special story time and craft held by Shelby County Board of Developmental Disability to raise awareness about Developmental Disabilities. It will be at 10 a.m. in the Story time Room.

On March 7 for National Cereal Day the Children’s Room at Amos Library will be handing out a special cereal-themed treat.

On March 8 at Anna Library, Amanda Hurley from Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District will be teaching the kids about seeds. Afterwards, the kids will make a craft based on what they learned. It will be at 11:15 a.m. for pre-k to kindergarten. At Botkins Library, they will have a special story time and craft held by Shelby County Board of Developmental Disability to raise awareness about Developmental Disabilities. It will be at 3:30 p.m. for pre-k to third grade. Russia Library will have the same story time at 10:15 a.m. for 3 to 5-year-olds. Jackson Center Library will have a Family Story Time at 11 a.m. for kids ages 1 to 6 years old. At Amos Library at 4 p.m., they will be celebrating National Barbie Day with fashion stations set-up in the Children’s Room. Wearing pink is strongly encouraged.

On March 9 Botkins Library will have cartoons and a craft at 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for pre-k to fourth grade. A snack will be provided.

On March 11 Anna Library will have a week long I Spy game all week for those pre-k through 5th grade. Amos Library will have a St. Patrick’s Day Guessing Jar all week in the Teen Room. Botkins Library will have a Lego Builders event, for those pre-k to second grade at 3 p.m. All creations made will be on display for a month. At 6 p.m., they will have a preschool story time with no registration needed for it. They will also have a Myth or Fact Contest open to all ages. Come in and guess if the statement is a fact or a myth. A winner will be chosen at the end of the contest on April 30.

On March 12 Botkins Library will have a Lego Builders event, for those in third to sixth grade at 3 p.m. All creations made will be on display for a month. Amos Library will have a Teen Advisory Group (TAG) meeting at 4 p.m. on the lower level.

On March 13 Amos Library will have a technology recycling drive from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. For information on what is accepted, visit the library to pick up a sheet.

On March 15 Anna Library will have a St. Patrick’s Day Story Time at 11:15 a.m. for pre-k to kindergarten. At Fort Loramie, they will have a special story time and craft held by Shelby County Board of Developmental Disability to raise awareness about Developmental Disabilities. It will be at 12:30 p.m. and registration is required to participate.

On March 18 Anna Library will have a week long I Spy game for those pre-k to fifth grade. Botkins Library will have a youth drop-in craft will supply last. Jackson Center Library at will have their Book Club meeting based on the “Blind Date” book they picked at the last meeting at 4 p.m. Date and time might change depending on outside factors. Contact the library if interested in attending.

On March 19, board games will be available on the lower level at Amos Library.

On March 20 at 7:30 a.m., the Shelby County Libraries’ Board Of Trustees will meet in the boardroom on the mezzanine.

On March 21, the Books And Brews club will meet in the lower level meeting room at 6 p.m. to discuss “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett. Readers 18 and over are welcomed to attend the event.

On March 22 Anna Library will be having a Hello Spring Story Time and a special story time and craft held by Shelby County Board of Developmental Disability to raise awareness about Developmental Disabilities at 11:15 AM for pre-k to Kindergarten.

On March 23, a Bunny Branch will be held in the Amos Library’s Community Room at 11 a.m. for families with children from newborns to sixth grade.

On March 25 Anna Library will be having an I Spy game all week for pre-k to fifth grade. At Amos Library in the Teen Room, a Spring Break word search game will be available all week.

On March 26 Anna Library will be having an Easter Party starting at 6 p.m. for pre-k to third grade. At Amos Library, they will be showing Wonka at 1 p.m. in the Community Room. The movie is rated PG for some violence, mild language, and thematic elements.

On March 27 Amos Library will have a grass hair planter craft available in the Teen Room at 1 p.m.

On March 29 Anna Library will have a Hello Easter story time at 11:15 a.m. for pre-k to kindergarten.

For those with a library card, you now have access to free and legal music from Shelby County Library through Freegal Music. Download and/or stream over 15 million songs through the Freegal Music app. While on the app, people can create playlists to fit any mood. They even have audio books available. Visit https://shelbycountylibraries.org/freegalmusic/ for more information on it.