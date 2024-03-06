Democrat candidate receives support

To the Editor:

If you, like me, are dismayed that Jim Jordan is our representative to Congress from Ohio’s 4th Congressional District, please be aware that we do have a choice. Steve Thomas is running to serve us in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Steve Thomas lives in Delaware with his wife and two sons. He earned a BS in Government from The College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, and an MS in Computer Science from American University in Washington, DC.

Why should you choose Steve Thomas? The responsibility of a member of Congress is to represent and fight for the best interests of the district. Steve Thomas will champion local priorities: economic opportunity, small businesses, tax relief, and the restoration of America as a manufacturing powerhouse. On the other hand, in Jim Jordan’s 17 years in Congress, he has not sponsored any legislation that directly impacts the economic development and welfare of Ohio’s 4th District.

As an entrepreneur and small business owner and partner, Steve Thomas understands that a strong public education system is necessary for the United States to maintain its leadership as the world’s strongest economy and a beacon of democracy.

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, March 19. The polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. To vote at the polls for Steve Thomas, request a Democratic ballot from the poll workers. He is the qualified candidate.

Garland John Gates

Shelby, Ohio