Graham Van Tilburgh

When I was learning how to ski, my Aunt Carolyn shared some advice: “Don’t look at the trees.” In March of 2020, my family and I were driving out to Colorado for our spring break vacation. I had never been skiing and always wanted to try it. I researched Copper Mountain and Loveland Ski Resorts outside of Denver. I was ready to go! Unfortunately one by one all of the Colorado ski resorts started to close because of a new virus called COVID-19. By the time we arrived in Colorado, skiing at a resort was not going to happen. My aunt was not about to let my dream of learning to ski be ruined. She decided that we would go “backcountry” skiing. Backcountry skiing means no lifts, no grooming the snow, and not the easiest conditions for a beginner. We made our way into the mountains. They were bigger and more beautiful than I ever imagined. On our way through the mountains my aunt stopped driving and pulled over on the side of the road. We got out of the car. This was it.

Before my first go down the mountainside, heavily populated with trees, my aunt pulled me aside and warned “Remember – don’t look at the trees. If you look at them you’ll hit them.” This advice, while helpful, made me terribly nervous. Even so, I somehow managed to make it down the mountainside without hitting a single tree. I felt accomplished, relieved – and grateful! The whole experience was unforgettable and exhilarating! Later that year, I found myself thinking about my aunt’s advice “Don’t look at the trees” and how it could be applied to more than just skiing. Not looking at the trees could be a metaphor for finding the good in life. Not looking at the trees means that we should not focus on the negative because if we do – that is the direction we will go, and it will ultimately wipe us out.

As I have moved through high school I have tried to remember to “not look at the trees,” but rather focus on the positives. There have been times when I was tempted to get stuck focusing on the trees or the negatives, like when soccer training my freshman year was so awful and physical and demanding. The older players on the team made most of the younger players want to quit. I decided not to focus on the stuff that was going to bring me down. I decided to focus on reminding myself how beneficial my training would be. When our season started I was a much better soccer player than I had been before and was very proud of myself for sticking with it. This philosophy helps me academically as well. When classes get tough, I try not to focus on how tough it is, but rather focus on the work and finish. Not looking at the trees means that I work to avoid the negatives in most situations. I actively try not to focus on the parts of something that could bring me down. Instead, I focus on the task at hand, find the positives- and keep skiing. Whether I am on a backcountry mountain or sitting in anatomy class.

Graham Van Tilburgh is the son of Jeff and Jennifer Van Tilburgh. He played varsity soccer for four years, serving as captain junior and senior year. He also was a member of the swim team and track team. He plans to attend the University of Cincinnati with the ultimate goal of becoming a physician assistant. This summer he plans to visit his friend from Switzerland and backpack through Europe.