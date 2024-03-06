John Adams is getting her vote

To the Editor,

John Adams, the most qualified candidate for Shelby County Commissioner, has been in Ohio government as an eight year member of the Ohio House of Representatives.

In his four terms in the House:

Elected Majority Whip

Earned title of Pro-Life MVP

Named one of six national Legislators of the Year, for his bill to phase out the personal income tax.

Recognized as one of 17 nationwide by watchdog.org for his leadership on conservative legislation.

Served on:

Committee on Commerce, Labor and Technology

Insurance and its Subcommittee on Workers’ Compensation

Rules and Reference

State Government and Elections

Chaired the Tax Structure Study Committee

Achievements:

Passage of “Founding Fathers Bill” – requiring a US Government class for graduation

Served the discharge petition to force the House to repeal Common Core

Earned:

Legislator of the Year by the American Legislative Exchange Council

Watchdog of the Treasury Award by United Conservatives of Ohio

Also serves on:

Member of National Federation of Independent Business/Ohio (NFIB) and was appointed to their Leadership Council in Columbus

Served two terms on the Board of Directors of the Shelby County United Way and as president in 1991.

Served as the chairperson of the annual Shelby County United Way Campaign

President and member of the Board of Directors of the American Heart Association of Shelby County

Vice president of the Shelby County Rotary Club

Serving as Ohio state leader and member of the conservative American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC)

John is a champion of Conservative values. He is a former member of US Navy Seal TEAM#3. He is a 35+ year business owner and is married with seven children.

His goals as county commissioner is to be transparent and a good steward of your tax dollars, balancing the tax dollars we take from taxpayers and the services we provide to the county.

John has experience and ability to work with the people and agencies that govern the services they provide to our citizens. He has experience with government, running a small business for 35 years, leading local agencies and organizations, and championing the fight for life from womb to tomb.

This position requires skill and experience that comes with diverse and variable abilities acquired in years of service to God, country, business, community and family. John Adams is the candidate to best fill a Shelby County Commissioner’s seat. Don’t forget to vote March 19 and to vote for John Adams!

H. R. Pence

Sidney