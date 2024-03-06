Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of January 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Cierra Marie Arrington, 33, of Sidney, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Timothy Clarence Ames, 27, of Sidney, was charged with operate unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Ehi Miracle Oduma, 21, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kaleb Nolen Cramer, 25, of Lucasville, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, $161 fine.

Melvin Cee Coleman, 35, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Damion Edward Fundunburks, 50, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Farbod Rastegar, 40, of Mason, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $135 fine.

Jakob W. Bowles, 31, of Elkton, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brandon Michael Sutter, 27, of Delphos, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bart W. Brandewie, 62, of Fort Loramie, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Brandy M. Williams, 45, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Andrew Edward English, 32, of Dayton, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Terrance A. Ramsey, 40, of Lima, was charged with driving while texting, $105 fine.

Devon Di’quan Veazy, 22, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nickolas A. Achor, 26, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Aprildawn N. Godfrey, 49, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nelson Bruce Miller, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joseph L. Cramer, 37, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Steven M. Hernandez, 31, of Saginaw, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Pascal Paul-Louis, 28, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $161 fine.

John B. Puthoff, 60, of Fort Loramie, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Allisa O. Terry, 26, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Susan Lee Brown, 51, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Leona L. Long, 44, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Francois Ariste, 51, of Lima, was charged with no operator license and obeying traffic control devices, $180 fine.

Complied by Kimberly Pistone