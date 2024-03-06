Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• The annual Young Masters exhibit featuring the artwork of students in grades K – 12 is returning to the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. This exhibition of artistic creations by Troy’s talented art students will be on display to April 7, 2024. The Hayner Center is located at 301 W. Main St. in Troy, Ohio. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Hours of operation are Monday 7–9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 – 5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.

• Homeschool Nature Club for 5 – 11 year-old homeschooled students at Brukner Nature Center for a morning or afternoon of discovery on the third Wednesday of the month. Classes in the morning are from 10 a.m.-noon and afternoon from 1-3 p.m. Cost for BNC Members: $5 per child each month and nonmembers: $8 per child each month. Registration is required and payment is non-refundable. Call Monday – Friday at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]. For a list of topics and additional details, visit the website at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/home-school-programs.html.

• The Piqua Center is hosting a Second Saturday Event each month. Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The event will feature crafts, direct sales, antiques, and flea market. Free admission. For vendor info contact Cheryl at 937-418-0347. Thirty or more vendors are expected. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Miami Valley Veterans Museum.

SATURDAY, MARCH 9

• The Lima Symphony Orchestra will perform together in concert with the Lima Symphony Chorus at 7:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center, Lima. Interim choral director Matthew Moquin-Lee will be welcomed beside music director Andrew Crust, presenting a celebration of choral and orchestral works. Tickets are $45/$35 for adults and $15/$10 for students. For more information about the Lima Symphony Orchestra or for tickets, contact the Lima Symphony at 419-222-5701 or www.limasymphony.com.

• Southern gospel group “Soul’d Out” will be concert at New Hope United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. The church is located at 8985 W. Mason Road, Sidney. An offering will be received to support the ministry.

• The Garst Museum, 205 N. Broadway, Greenville, will host a lecture in the Lowell Thomas Meeting Room at 2 p.m. Cait Clark, local author and expert on Lewis and Clark, will be sharing the program, “The Clark Expedition: Bringing Lewis and Clark Back to Greenville.” She is a distant relative of William Clark.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13-FRIDAY, MARCH 15

• The Maria Stein Legion Auxiliary Post 571 will be holding their annual Garage Sale. The sale will begin on Wednesday, March 13, at 9 a.m. and continue to 7 p.m.; Thursday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday, March 15, from 9 a.m. to noon. Friday will also feature a “Buck a Bag Day” and half price on large items.

FRIDAY, MARCH 15

• Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County will hold its annual free Spring Dance/St. Patty Celebration at 7 p.m. The dance is open to anyone 50 years and older. Wear something green or dress like a leprechaun and be added to a special door prize drawing.

SATURDAY, MARCH 16

• Stokes 305 Masonic Lodge, 213 W Main St. (state Route 47E), Port Jefferson, will host its chili/oyster dinner from 5-7 p.m. Carryout is available. The annual fundraising event benefits charities such as DARE Camp, Shelby County Hot Shots 4-H Shooting Sports, Shelby County Trailriders 4-H Club, Mercy Mission House and more.