Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of February 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Isiaha Dupri Johnson, 24, of Ionia, New York, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

George D. Kinnison, 71, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Jenica D. Huelskamp, 46, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Christopher M. Wade, 46, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $211 fine.

Joseph Aaron Elliot, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Stacey Elizabeth Burke, 18, of Anna, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Korey N. Spradlin, 57, of Sidney, was charged with speeding and seat belt violation – driver, $165 fine.

Rajan D. Hudgins, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cara Leigh Meyer, 47, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Donna Lou Papp, 53, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Corey Nedderman, 30, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Braden L. Williams, 25, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Jesse C. Gano, 28, of Sidney, was charged with failure to file registration, $136 fine.

Steven Gerald Miller, 62, of Fletcher, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Lucas E. Schutte, 42, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $161 fine.

Brandon D. Engle, 36, of Botkins, was charged with driving under suspension – dismissed and speeding – dismissed, $105 fine.

Nathan William Wheelock, 19, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Jordy Manuel Cabrera Sanabria, 30, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license and driving right side of roadway, $180 fine.

Ty Russell Salisbury, 39, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mark Andrew Petrehn, 66, of Loveland, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Timothy Eugene Noe, 64, of Milford, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Matthew Wayne Neu, 56, of Russellville, was charged with issuance of special permits, $130 fine.

Sharon M. Kinninger, 51, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Johnwilliam Travis Dietz, 36, of Nicholasville, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Venes Desilma, 32, of Springfield, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Scott R. Dean, 61, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

William Maughn Davis, 66, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kevin Edward Davis, 21, of Southfield, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kristie Ann Bubp Black, 71, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Christine Anne Norris, 53, of Lima, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Ketherine Leeann Watercutter, 33, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Leasia A. Bean, 19, of Oak Park, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nageshwara Shasthri Cheturvedula, 33, of Fairborn, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Kaddidi P. Dircksen, 19, of Lakeview, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Mohammad Ali Abdulhay, 43, of West VArrollton, was charged with signal lights, $130 fine.

Gary K. Yinger, 76, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private drive/alley, $136 fine.

Kieran J. Fetter, 30, of Waynesfield, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Eric T. Holt, 44, of Lexington, South Carolina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jacob Elie Leist, 19, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Travis W. Freisthler, 50, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Lucas Nazrio Orozco, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Matthew J. Bertsch, 37, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Ronald L. Sample, 56, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

William Charles Cost, 61, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gabriel Escalera Salgado, 37, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $163 fine.

Shelley Alicia Hurles, 55, of Walton, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

James H. Lehmkuhl, 84, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private driveway/alley, $136 fine.

Aramis Levi Matthews, 29, of Huber Heights, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Sarah J. Maynard, 44, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Complied by Kimberly Pistone