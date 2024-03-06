Spring fever is ready to bust out

Hello March! Hello first day of spring on March 20! Hello warmer weather and birds singing!

I know that I shouldn’t count my chickens before they are hatched, but I am so ready for spring to arrive this year! Mother Nature has really put us all through the wringer this winter with her hot/cold, wet/dry and down right unpredictability.

Spring is one of my favorite times of year. After being stuck inside all winter I end up having a pretty bad case of “cabin fever.” Growing up in the country on a small farm I was always outside, even in the winter. I remember that even the animals were a little “feverish” and ready to get out to pasture and kick up their hooves a bit. Taking my horses on a trail ride was always one of my favorite things to do in the spring. We usually came back a muddy mess, but it was worth it to see all the trees budding and grass starting to turn green. March rides were a bit unpredictable in terms of weather. We would bundle up if it was cold and take rain gear just in case it rained. The air always smelled so good and fresh it lifted my spirits and chased away the cabin fever!

I don’t trail ride anymore and haven’t for a long time, however, I do still enjoy being outside as much as I can manage to. The covered back patio is what I call one of my happy places. I burn if I am in the sun too much so you will find me under the shade with a good book to read or surfing the Facebook and playing card games on my tablet. It is my “me” time.

It will probably be April before the weather is nice enough to get our patio furniture out and start enjoying the outdoors. I am counting the days.

When I was a young girl and teenager, I would jump out of bed and couldn’t wait to get outside. Now that I am older, I get out of bed to the familiar sound of “Snap, Crackle, Pop” (no, not my cereal … my joints!) I am not jumping but crawling! I am still anxious to start my day, to see people, talk to them and see what blessings the day will hold.

March is a busy time of year for me. There is the spring cleaning to be done (maybe I should hire that out), preparing for Easter (my grandson is two now and I am sure the egg hunt will be a ton of fun!) and of course the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County special events will keep me hopping at work. (Perhaps the Easter Bunny could handle the hopping this year!)

The Senior Center is “hopping” with activity this month. If you are 50 or better I invite you to attend our free Spring Dance/St. Patty Celebration on Friday, March 15, at 7 p.m. Wear something green or dress like a leprechaun and be added to a special door prize drawing.

The following Friday, March 22, at 7 p.m. we will have our very own Senior Center Singers Choir Director Freda Maxson and Pianist Sharon Geissler preforming their Dueling Pianos! This is free and open to the public of any age.

Whatever your spring looks like for you, I hope to see you enjoy it to its fullest! I also hope to see you at the Center for one of our events.

Until I see you at the center,

Have a blessed day.

The writer is the executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.