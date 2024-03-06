‘The difference one person can make’

The idea of leaving your “comfort zone’ to serve Jesus Christ has become a popular theme in Christian circles these days. Our comfort zone is the area where we feel safe, the boundaries we draw around our world to protect ourselves from risk and possible rejection. For some believers, leaving their comfort zone may mean speaking up for Christ at work, or witnessing to a neighbor. For others, it may mean packing up and heading halfway around the world as a missionary. In any case, the difference one person can make is amazing!

Abram, who became Israel’s patriarch, Abraham, probably didn’t realize that he was in his comfort zone while living in Ur. But he certainly was comfortable—a prosperous man with no reason to leave everything and follow the call of a God his fathers did not know.

But that’s exactly what Abraham did. And because this man was willing to pack up and plant a ‘For Sale’ sign in his front yard, we can enjoy the blessings of faith today. He certainly made a difference in the lives of us all!

We usually think of Genesis 12 as the call of Abraham. But it is actually the restatement of his call, because Acts 7:2-3 tells us that God originally called him when he was still living in Ur. Genesis 11:31 records the response of Abraham and his family to that call, without mentioning it specifically.

Somehow on the way to Canaan, the family decided to settle in Haran, possibly because Abraham’s father Terah was old and near death (we just don’t know). There, God restated His call to Abraham (12:1), who promptly obeyed.

The promises God made to Abraham were incredible, but we need to remember that they were made before Abraham had even arrived, much less become established, in Canaan. In other words, Abraham was acting on faith every step of the way, believing God for promises that seemed humanly impossible for a 75-year-old man with a barren wife.

As he traveled through Canaan from north to south, Abraham built altars twice to the Lord (vv. 7-8). These acts of worship were also an indication of Abraham’s trust in God’s promises—all the more so because everywhere he went, Abraham saw Canaanites (people whose culture and values were completely different from his). He was about as far out of his ‘comfort zone’ as a man could get.

Feeling a bit intimidated, we might say, “There’s only one Abraham! He could do this because he was a very special person.” And that’s true! Abraham certainly was unique. But the bible uses him as an example of faith for all of us. We should, and can, follow Abraham’s example of faith. As we examine our life, is there anything old or familiar that God is asking us to leave, such as a habit or an attitude? Why not let it go? Or perhaps God is calling us to something new and unknown, a step of service or faith that seems challenging. What better time than now to step out of our ‘comfort zone’ in faith to do what God is leading us (you) to do? Abraham made a difference by his obedience and so can you! Step out of your “comfort zone” for God!

The writer is the pastor at First Baptist Church, 309 E. North St., Sidney.