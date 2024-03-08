Chamber presents Beautification Awards

MELANIE SPEICHER
-
0

Wilson Health Director Of Marketing Communications Margo O’Leary accepts a beautification award on behalf of Wilson Health - Anna Family Practice from Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Raible. Wilson Health - Anna Family Practice was recognized during the 2024 Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner. The dinner was held at the Palazzo in Botkins on Tuesday, March 5.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Josh Koltak, left, accepts a beautification award on behalf of FGKS Law from Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Raible. FGKS Law was recognized during the 2024 Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner. The dinner was held at the Palazzo in Botkins on Tuesday, March 5.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Yvonne Groves accepts a beautification award on behalf of Whole Body Aesthetics from Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Raible. Whole Body Aesthetics was recognized during the 2024 Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner. The dinner was held at the Palazzo in Botkins on Tuesday, March 5.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

BOTKINS — The Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce honored 15 businesses during the annual dinner. The Beautification Awards were presented to businesses who did improvements to their locations in 2023.

Receiving awards were:

• Cazadores, 2200 W. Michigan St., Sidney, outdoor patio.

• Bridge Restaurant, 127 W. Poplar St., Sidney, outdoor patio.

• Ashley Himes State Farm, 247 W. Court St., Sidney, exterior and interior renovations.
• Vanderhorst & Prudential, 110 E. Russell Road, Sidney, exterior and interior renovations.
• Whole Body Aesthetics, 670 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney, interior renovations.
• elan hair color and extensions, 107 N. Ohio Ave., Sidney, exterior and interior renovations.
• FGKS Law, 100 S. Main St., Sidney, interior renovations.
• Homes by Hill, 1500 N. Main Ave., Unit B, Sidney, interior renovations.
• Hits 105.5 WMVR, 2929 W. Russell Road, Sidney, interior renovations.
• Victress Health & Wellness, 804 W. Russell Road, Sidney, interior renovations.
• Wilson Health – Anna Location, 104 Diamond Drive, Anna, interior renovations.
• Home Experts Realty, 217 N. Main Ave., Sidney, exterior and interior renovations.
• Spherion, 108 W. Poplar St., Sidney, interior renovations.
• Victor’s Taco Shop, 549 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney, interior renovations.
• WiseBridge Mgt., 411 W. Russell Road, Sidney, interior renovations.

