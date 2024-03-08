Chamber presents Beautification Awards

BOTKINS — The Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce honored 15 businesses during the annual dinner. The Beautification Awards were presented to businesses who did improvements to their locations in 2023.
Receiving awards were:
• Cazadores, 2200 W. Michigan St., Sidney, outdoor patio.
• Bridge Restaurant, 127 W. Poplar St., Sidney, outdoor patio.
• Ashley Himes State Farm, 247 W. Court St., Sidney, exterior and interior renovations.
• Vanderhorst & Prudential, 110 E. Russell Road, Sidney, exterior and interior renovations.
• Whole Body Aesthetics, 670 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney, interior renovations.
• elan hair color and extensions, 107 N. Ohio Ave., Sidney, exterior and interior renovations.
• FGKS Law, 100 S. Main St., Sidney, interior renovations.
• Homes by Hill, 1500 N. Main Ave., Unit B, Sidney, interior renovations.
• Hits 105.5 WMVR, 2929 W. Russell Road, Sidney, interior renovations.
• Victress Health & Wellness, 804 W. Russell Road, Sidney, interior renovations.
• Wilson Health – Anna Location, 104 Diamond Drive, Anna, interior renovations.
• Home Experts Realty, 217 N. Main Ave., Sidney, exterior and interior renovations.
• Spherion, 108 W. Poplar St., Sidney, interior renovations.
• Victor’s Taco Shop, 549 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney, interior renovations.
• WiseBridge Mgt., 411 W. Russell Road, Sidney, interior renovations.