‘Go to person’ honored

Ferguson Construction CEO Mick Given, left, hands Dennis Sollmann, both of Sidney, the Zenith Award during the 2024 Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner. In the back ground are, left to right, Grant Sollmann, 14, Rita Sollmann, and Emma Sollmann, 12, all of Sidney. The dinner was held at the Palazzo in Botkins on Tuesday, March 5. Grant is the son of Chad and Kim Sollmann. Emma is the daughter of Ryan and Stephanie Sollmann. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

BOTKINS — Whether you’re looking for someone to support the community, the schools or his church, Dennis Sollmann, of Sidney, is the man to go to.

On Tuesday night, the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce went to Sollmann as he was named the newest Zenith Award winner during the annual dinner held at the Palazzo.

“If I’m putting a team together, he’s my first phone call,” said Mick Givens, who introduced Sollmann as the winner during the dinner. “He’s always right by my side and we’re going to it it done.”

After his name was announced, and Sollmann’s family appeared in the back of the banquet room, he hugged his wife, Rita, before making his way to the stage.

“My son told me there was going to be a 50th anniversary award for the company (Sollmann Electric),” said Sollmann. “I can’t say enough about Sidney and the pleasure it has been working with everyone. This couldn’t have happened without my beautiful wife who lets me do everything.”

Given began his presentation by reviewing the guidelines for the Zenith Award, which was established in 1990 to honor community leaders whose lifetime of community service has had a profound impact on the quality of life in Shelby County. Areas evaluated include voluntary service to the community, activity in service groups, leadership, community causes championed, scope of service, civic participation and philanthropy.

“I saw a lot of great things tonight,” said Given. “And it wouldn’t be possible without all of you. The arches in downtown Sidney, Piper Park…It’s you that got your wallets out to make things happen. Things cannot be done without the partnership with county government, the commissioners, city and you.”

Before Sollmann’s name was announced, Given talked about everything the man of the hour has been involved with.

“Holy Angels and Lehman Catholic are two main areas of focus for him,” said Given. “Every fundraiser and campaign, whatever it takes, he’s there. It’s hard for him to say ‘no.’ His drive and commitment is second to none.

“I’ve known this recipient for 40 years and worked closely with him for 35 years. His honesty, loyalty and commitment to his business, community and family is second to none,” said Given.

After the award was presented, Sollmann said he realized he was the recipient of the Zenith Award when Given started talking about his involvement with Lehman Catholic High School.

“I was proud and surprised to receive the award,” said Sollmann. “Good stuff happens when you have good people to work with. His (Given’s) first phone call to me is when we bounce ideas and get a group together” for the betterment of Sidney and Shelby County.

“I’m tickled to death for Sidney,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of ups and downs and we’re headed in the right direction now.”

Sollmann’s wife, Rita, said she knew her husband was getting the award for about a month or six weeks. It was easy to keep the secret so the award would be a surprise.

“He’s done a lot for the community,” she said.

Some of Sollmann’s community service highlights includes Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors; West Ohio Development Council/Sidney Shelby Economic Partnership Board of Directors; United Way Board of Directors; Wilson Health Board of Directors; Upper Valley Career Center Advisory Committee member; Lehman Catholic High School Foundation member; Sidney/Lehman Stadium Campaign; S&H Products Board of Directors; and Holy Angels Parish Council member.

He received nomination letters from Given, Ken Schlater and John M. Garmhausen.