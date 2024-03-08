Chamber president, Sidney city manager take guests on ‘tour’ of county

City of Sidney Manager Andrew Bowsher tries on some eclipse viewing glasses, along with others, during the 2024 Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner at the Palazzo in Botkins on Wednesday, March 6. Lukr Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

BOTKINS — As Shelby County prepares for the April eclipse, the the darkness to light theme was in attendance for the annual Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner held Tuesday at the Palazzo.

”Have you heard there’s a Total Solar Eclipse coming to Shelby County this April?” Chamber President Jeff Raible asked the audience. “There is and it’s gonna be epic!”

For a rundown on all things Shelby County Eclipse related, said Raible, visit the the Sidney Visitors Bureau’s website at VisitSidneyShelby.com.

Raible took the audience on a tour of Shelby County and the accomplishments of all the villages, while Sidney City Manager Andrew Bowsher talked about the city’s growth in the past year.

“We all have pet peeves, right? Probably my top pet peeve is negativity,” said Raible. “Far too many people just can’t see the positives around them. They always gravitate toward the negative. And isn’t it unfortunate that all too often these same people tend to be the most outspoken among us and the least equipped to meaningfully share in the public forum. In every municipality across this great county, we have some monster things going on. Our goal tonight is to familiarize you with these noteworthy items such that you can help US spread the good news about the prosperity and ever increasing attributes of living in this fine community. As my friend Phil Gilardi is fond of saying, we want you to help us Ring the Bell.”

Raible started with Russia with a highlight of the year being the residents coming together for an addition to Russia Local Schools. The community raised $3.4 million to outfit Russia School with a new career tech classroom & shop, a new special needs preschool classroom, a new performing arts stage, a new varsity gymnasium, a new multi-purpose gym and a new Community Wellness Center situated on the school’s campus.

Francis Manufacturing and Superior Aluminum have embarked on facility expansions of their own adding capacity. A new pavilion and splash pad are under construction at the Village Park along with an expanded walking trail. In terms of housing, two new condos have been constructed in the village this past year with another to be finished soon.

In Anna, there is a new splash pad in the park and the tennis courts will be be converted into pickleball courts. Three new home permits were issued in the village just last month adding to the seven new homes constructed in the village last year, said Raible. The Timber Trail development has the potential for 23 additional new home sites.

The village of Fort Loramie added six new pickleball courts, a tennis court, and two basketball courts in 2023. The village also announced a development plan for a new subdivision in 2024 with room enough for 26 new homes.

In Botkins, Koenig Equipment recently completed an expansion at their facility aimed at enhancing aesthetics and improving accessibility. Earlier this year May PT unveiled their new facility at the Botkins Industrial Park where Eric and his team are providing top-notch physical therapy, fitness,= and wellness services.

In 2023, Hageman Woods Estates began to take shape and is now platted for 25 new homes. six of those building lots have already been sold with construction to begin soon.

A new five unit condominium was constructed last year along with four new homes in Jackson Center. In addition, Hudson Lake Developers are nearing completion of their Phase 3 subdivision bringing 24 additional new home lots to the village.

Sip & Stream coffee and sandwich shop will open this spring on Pike Street. Mama J’s Pizza shop opened in December. Curly’s Meats will be opening their new 27,500 square foot processing facility any day now and its retail storefront will open this summer.

So much going on throughout the county and each offering encouraging signs of growth and enhancements to the quality of life we already enjoy here…

Bowsher told the audience the No. 1 goal is to bring new housing to the city.

“You can’t have jobs without places for people to go” and live, said Bowsher. “We have a population of 22,000 people. There are 11,600 who compute to Sidney every day. There are more commuters per capita than there are in downtown Columbus. Forty-six percent of our jobs are manufacturing.”

There are currently 1,200 new homes under construction, said Bowsher. This includes multi-family and single family dwellings. Housing sites include Ryan Homes, off Russell Road, The Mills Apartments, which will have 216 residences along with a housing development by Menards.

He discussed the progress of SEMCORP and how it is working through federal bureaucracy to meet requirements to continue its construction process.

Bowsher said Interstate 75 will be enhanced with a partnership with ODOT. He said they want to use the city’s branding to create signage/displays such as the walls on I-75 by Troy to entice people to get off the interstate and visit Sidney.

The Wagnerware building is “all but down,” said Bowsher. “It’s going to be a great opportunity for housing or an incubator site for new businesses. We have to clean up the rubble and test the soil yet.”

Upgrades are being implemented at the Sidney Airport, he said. Work is also being done on the Ohio Building and Piper Building in downtown Sidney. The old Central School is being rehabbed into a 15-apartment complex.

Going forward, said Bowsher, technology will play a large role in the city’s growth.

“We have online billing and we want to bring the city into the 21st Century,” he said. “Our comprehensive plan is being updated.

“Sidney’s on the right path,” he said. “We need your continued support and investment.”