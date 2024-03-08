Recreation Board approves Bemus Overlook

By Charlotte Caldwell

[email protected]

SIDNEY — The Sidney Recreation Board approved naming a section of Tawawa Park “Bemus Overlook” after recently retired Civil Service Commission volunteer Karl Bemus at a meeting on March 4.

Mayor Mike Barhorst made the request so Bemus could be recognized for being on the commission for 50 years. The only other city volunteer who has served longer than Bemus is Mary Jannides on the Recreation Board. This section of the park will have a sign dedicating it with a ribbon-cutting when it is complete. It was chosen after Barhorst drove Bemus’s son over to look at the land, and they decided it was the best fit for Karl.

Barhorst submitted a letter of support that said, “Why would anyone volunteer for fifty years? In Karl’s own words, ‘It comes from within. This is a good community and there are a number of ways to make a positive impact. This is the path I’ve chosen to give back to a community that has given me so much.’”

“Although Mary Jannides reached a similar milestone some months ago, I sincerely doubt that anyone will reach that milestone in future years,” Barhorst said. “Times have changed. It’s easy to volunteer for a three, four or five-year term or two, but few people are willing to volunteer for multiple consecutive terms, let alone more than a dozen terms.”

Retired Sidney Fire Chief Stan Crosley also submitted a letter that said, “As the former fire chief, I worked closely with the Civil Service Commission for over 18 years. I can tell you from my experiences that this is a working group that is tasked with certifying individuals for possible employment and are actively engaged with prospective fire and police candidate interviews, which can at times, require difficult discussions. The commission must also approve promotional testing processes and subsequent promotions to supervisory positions.”

“Karl’s professional, tactful, yet friendly demeanor has allowed him to lead the commission through these situations,” Crosley said. “Employment laws and hiring practices have changed significantly over the past 50 years. His leadership has been instrumental in keeping the Civil Service Commission an effective, relevant and important part of the city’s effort to hire the best and brightest to public safety positions.”

Retired Sidney Police Chief Steven Wearly’s letter described the commission’s job and said, “In public safety these are critical tasks with potentially serious ramifications without proper oversight of the process.”

“As chief of police, I had direct departmental responsibility for those functions, and worked on countless occasions with Mr. Bemus,” Wearly said. “I have the highest regard for him and the diligent oversight he has provided.”

The board also discussed 2024 capital projects.

Phase five of the Canal Feeder Trail will be complete in mid-May and a dedication might be held on June 1 for National Trail Day. The Chief O’Leary Park play structure will be replaced for $55,000. The Hemmelgarn property park development at the corner of St. Marys Avenue and Grove Street will commence for $125,000. Some of Robert O. New Park’s open green space will be turned into a conservation area with a walking path around it for $110,000.

The city has agreements with Lehman Catholic High School and Sidney High School to help cover maintenance costs of their tennis courts as long as they keep the courts open to the public when not in use by the schools. Lehman will have its tennis courts resurfaced, and the city will pay $50,000. Sidney will have its tennis courts reconstructed, and the city will pay $450,000. The waterpark’s diving boards need replaced, and it will cost $19,000. A project building two additional pickleball courts and lighting for all courts are dependent on a grant.

Parks and Recreation Director Duane Gaier mentioned Tawawa Park’s Dickas Pavilion ribbon-cutting will be held on July 5 around noon.

The next Recreation Board meeting will be held on April 1 at 4:15 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.