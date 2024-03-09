Out of the past

125 Years

March 9, 1899

E.L. Steenrod, a member of the committee appointed to recommend a system of physical culture for adoption in the Sidney schools, will visit the Dayton schools Friday to see the work of the system in use there.

——-

The county commissioners have re-appointed W. A. Graham as a member of the board of trustees of the children’s home and Mrs. John H. Wagner as a member of the board of visitors.

100 Years

March 9, 1924

A.W. Knauer has started the manufacture of a new cigar to be known as the “El Sidora” in three sizes – the Major at 10 cents straight, Senator, two for 25 cents and the President at 15 cents straight. An extensive display of the new cigar is being made in the show window at Christian’s Drug Store.

——-

Jackson Center is again without a hotel. I.C. Runyon and wife, who have conducted the hotel for the past several months, have quit owing to a lack of patronage. The hotel has 20 rooms for guests in addition to other facilities.

75 Years

March 9, 1949

Robert F. Kaser is drive chairman of the Shelby County Chapter of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. He was selected at a recent meeting to head the 1949 – 50 March of Dimes. Dr. C. E. McCorkle was named president of the organization; Ralph Harmony, vice president; Mrs. John Gagoudy, secretary and Arthur Graham, treasurer.

——-

About 300 patrons and stockholders of the Shelby County Farm Bureau Exchange were in attendance at the annual meeting held last evening in the Hardin School. Russell Sayre and Waldo Michael were named new members of the board of directors with Ernest Zorn, C.C. King and E.E. Rees renamed for another term.

50 Years

March 9, 1974

The Watergate affair in the nation’s Capitol has taken on special interest for Mrs. Charles Benjamin of Sidney. Her second cousin, James Sinclair, is one of a team of lawyers serving as counsel for President Richard M. Nixon.

——-

An expanded manufacturing facility, new office building and additional equipment, projected to cost more than $1 million, is planned for Sidney Aluminum Products.

——-

Sidney may be the site of an additional steak house restaurant. Plans for a Bonanza Sirloin Pit Restaurant have been filed with City Building inspector John Hanagan. Site of the proposed restaurant is on a 1.4-acre tract off Wapakoneta Avenue just north of Arby’s Roast Beef Restaurant and the former Miami Chick Hatchery.

25 Years

March 9, 1999

Plans for next summer on the court square have been announced. Mainstreet Sidney will feature the Farmer’s Market each Saturday morning between June and October, Mainstreet Sidney will also have concerts on some Saturday nights. Among the groups will Cadillac Sam & the Syndicate.

——-

There will other litigation on behalf of Village of Botkins to recover funds from Eugene Drees’ assets. Bolkints Village Solicitor Stan Evans has been authorized to file suit. Questions exist about his current mental competency as he recently attempted suicide. The village is owed $95,668 according to a state audit representing funds Drees overbilled customers on utility bills then kept for himself.

