Knupp has her vote

To the Editor:

I am writing in support of Mack Knupp as a candidate for Shelby County Commissioner.

Mack is a young man who is wise beyond his years. He is not a professional politician but a citizen of Shelby County who is interested in helping make decisions that will help our county grow and prosper.

Mack is an owner/operator of his family farm. He is a supporter of agriculture division of our fair He showed animals at the fair throughout his younger years and feels it helps build character and responsibility in the youth of our county. He is proud of the improvements the commissioners have made in this area and wants to help continue that project.

Mack is the owner/operator of his family farm. He has an associate’s degree in agribusiness management. He has been the fiscal officer of Green Township for the last six years. He has served four years with the Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors.

He is a volunteer firefighter and an EMR. He worked for seven years at the Shelby County Highway Department.

I urge you to consider Mack Knupp for Shelby County Commissioner to help our current commissioners make Shelby County the best place to live in the state of Ohio!

Thank you for your time in considering Mack Knupp fr a county commissioner in Shelby County.

Becky Gillman

Sidney