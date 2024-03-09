Knupp has what it takes to be commissioner

To the Editor:

He has what it takes:

Mack Knupp is a young person (age 28) not a retiree, full of energy, wisdom and experience and is ready to fill the Jan. 2 seat on the Shelby County Board of Commissioners.

He has an amazing background as a township fiscal officer preparing budgets for a government agency and has been employed by the Shelby County Engineer’s Department making him familiar with all parts of County.

He serves on the Shelby County Soil and Water Board taking care of our most precious resources. Mack serves on a local volunteer fire department as a first responder helping people during disasters such as fire or accidents.

Mr. Knupp is also part of Shelby County’s largest industry, agriculture, producing food for mankind. On top of all that, Mr. Knupp possesses a very calm and pleasing personality.

As you look over what Mack Knupp has accomplished for Shelby County in his young life of 28 years, he definitely has Shelby County in his heart, making this a better place to work and raise a family.

I will vote for Mack Knupp placing him on the Shelby County Board of Commissioners. I am asking you to do the same.

Larry C. Kleinhans

Retired Shelby County Commissioner.