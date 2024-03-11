75 students from Upper Miami Valley heading to State Science Day

PIQUA — A total of 130 students from Miami, Darke, Shelby and Champaign Counties competed in the Ohio Academy of Science Upper Miami Valley District Science Day, held at Edison State Community College, Piqua, Ohio on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Students exhibited projects in science, technology, engineering and mathematics which they worked on from September through February of this year. The Science Day (Fair) program has been in Ohio since 1949. Students who complete and present a science or engineering project at a local science fair in their school, or at a county event, may qualify to compete at the District level.

This was the ninth year for the event at Edison State Community College. Organizers included area educators, STEM professionals and business representatives. About $7,500 was distributed in awards, provided by area sponsors including many businesses and individuals interested in supporting STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics). The students were accompanied by many parents, teachers and guests on Saturday, in a tremendous show of support of the students’ efforts.

All Upper Miami Valley students participating at District Science Day and receiving Superior ratings were: from Anna High School – Marlie Barhorst, Audrey Flaute, Mallory Havenar, Donald Simpson, Corrina Holtzapple, Jenna Wolters; from Arcanum Butler High School – Carley Rieman, Hannah Kendig, Arianne Garrison, Kolin Frazee; from Arcanum Butler Middle School – Weston Hatfield, Timothy Johnson; from Bethel High School – Mac Carnes, Gavyn Mullins; from Graham Elementary – Piper Jacobs, Amera Rader; from Graham Middle School – Carly Birchfield, Jenna Johnston, Adelyn Guidera, Alice Rogers, Mallorie Erter; from Holy Angels – Jonah Francis, Grant Hemmert, Avery Wyan, Lydia Johnston, Maggie Witt, Killarney Cooper, Taylor Platfoot, Kara Stewart, Bailey Cotterman, Katie Hemmert, Nora Lamm; from Lehman High School – Emilee VanSkiver, Benton Verrill; from Miami East High School – Kara Hale; from Miami East Junior High School – Jackson Gray, Bronsen Palivec, Emma Register, Brooke Barnes; Milton-Union MS – Hadley Maye Galentine, Lylie Spitler; from St. Charles Borromeo (Kettering) – Nathan Olmstead, Dorothy Back, Natalie Bigelow, Micaela Conard, Samuel White, Audrey Lipp, Max McCall; from St. Patrick of Troy – Ernesto Flores, Bradley Baumann, Austin Holler, Oliver Faber, Katie Tremblay, Emily Gudorf, Lauren Perry; from Tri-village High School – Cora Gutierrez; from Upper Valley Career Center – Jon Valentine; from Urbana High School – Hazel Lightle, Kathleen McHenry; from Tippecanoe High School – Cameron Davis, Sadhil Mehta, Colin Snider, Eli Voisard; from Tippecanoe Middle School – Aubrey Ernst, Audrey Jackson, Ela Van Oss, Jaxen Anderson, Kaylee Peffley, Natalie Pierson; from L.T. Ball Intermediate Tipp City – Emily Riehle, Maximilian Lesher, Paisley Carroll, Sophie McCormick, Emma Phillips, Olivia Phillips, Josie Sommer.

Scholarships awarded included: College of Wooster – Buckeye Women In Science, Research & Engineering (B-WISER) Camp. Twelve summer camp scholarships value each $100 to Bailey Cotterman, Lydia Johnston, Nora Lamm, Taylor Platfoot, Kara Stewart, Avery Wyan, Dorothy Back, Lylie Spitler, Hadley Maye Gallentine, Audrey Lipp, Lauren Perry, Katie Tremblay; Ohio Tuition Trust Authority – College Advantage 529 Savings Plan Scholarship, value each $250 to Weston Hatfield, Arcanum Middle School, Jonah Francis, Holy Angels; Edison State Community College Scholarships (value each $500 good for one 3 credit hour course) to Hazel Lightle, Urbana High School, Kara Hale, Miami East High School, Audrey Flaute, Anna HS, Corrina Holtzapple, Anna HS, Rocio Isabell Flores Berlanga, Lehman High School.

Sponsored Awards included: Ohio Soybean Council Biosciences (2 awards) each $100 to Timothy Johnson, Arcanum Middle School and Kara Stewart, Holy Angels; Southwest Ohio Water Environmental Association (three awards $100, $75, $50) to first, Cora Gutierrez, Tri-village High school, second, Rocio Isabell Flores Berlanga and third, Emilee VanSkiver, Lehman High School; five Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Awards, each $50 to Cora Gutierrez, Tri-Village High School, Julie Sebastian, Bethel High School, Ben O’Leary, Lehman High School, Kara Hale, Miami East High School, Ernesto Flores, St. Patrick; Southern Ohio Chapter of Human Factors & Ergonomics Society Award $100 to Hazel Lightle, Urbana High School; CareerVolt Award for Best Presentation of Data ($100 each) Grades 5-8 to Emily Riehle, L. T. Ball Intermediate and Grades 9-12 to Kara Hale, Miami East High School; and the CareerVolt Award for Best Abstract ($200) to Cora Gutierrez, Tri-Village High School.

Topic category awards (up to four each category – (first, 100; second, $50; third, $50; fourth, $50) BASF Awards for Behavioral Science, first, Hazel Lightle, Urbana High School, second, Aubrey Ernst, Audrey Jackson, Ela Van Oss, Tipp Middle School, third, Marlie Barhorst, Anna High School, fourth, Hadley Maye Gallentine, Milton-Union Middle School; Premier Health – UVMC Awards for Biomedical & Health Sciences, first, Cameron Davis, Tipp High School, second, Jonah Francis, Holy Angela, third, Carley Rieman, Hannah Kendig, Arcanum High School, fourth, Mallory Havenar, Anna High School; BASF Creating Chemistry Awards, first, Arianne Garrison, Arcanum High school, second, Katie Tremblay, St. Patrick, third, Bailey Cotterman, Holy Angels, fourth, Piper Jacobs, Amera Rader, Graham Elementary; Troy Fish & Game Club Awards for Earth & Environmental Sciences, Environmental Engineering, first, Emily VanSkiver, Lehman High School, second, Nathan Olmstead, St. Charles Borromeo; Troy Fish & Game Club Awards for Energy, first, Weston Hatfield, Arcanum Middle School, second, Colin Snider, Eli Voisard, Tipp High School; Tippecanoe Masonic Lodge Awards in Engineering and Robotics & Intelligent Machines, first, Ernesto Flores, St. Patrick, second Mac Carnes, Gavyn Mullins, Bethel High School, third, Sadhil Mehta, Tipp High School; BASF Awards for Material Science first, Grant Hemmert, Holy Angels, second, Micaela Conard, St. Charles Borromeo, third, Audrey Lipp, St. Charles Borromeo; BASF Awards for Microbiology, first, Samuel White, St. Charles Borromeo, second Kaylee Peffley, Natalie Pierson, Tipp Middle School, third, Taylor Platfoot, Holy Angels; Lightle Fanily Fund Awards for Physics & Astronomy, first, Avery Wyan, Holy Angels, second, Paisley Carroll, L. T. Ball Intermediate, third, Max McCall, St. Charles Borromeo; Cargill Awards for Plant & Animal Sciences, first, Emily Riehle, L. T. Ball Intermediate, second, Bradley Baumann, St. Patrick, third, Austin Holler, St. Patrick, fourth, Maggie Witt, Holy Angels.

All of the projects receiving superior ratings at the Upper Miami Valley District Science Day will proceed to the State Science Day held in April.

The Upper Miami Valley District Council would like to thank the 50 plus judges and event volunteers for their time and efforts which made this event possible. They also give a huge thanks to the event and awards sponsors, including: Title Sponsor ($5,000) BASF, Greenville, OH; and Major Sponsors ($1,000+) Edison State Community College, B-WISER Science Camp – College of Wooster, Tipp City Rotary Club, Lightle Family Science Fund, Airstream, Cargill; Major Sponsors ($500 – $999) New Carlisle Federal Savings Bank, Troy Fish & Game Club, Premier Health – UVMC, CareerVolt, Wayne Health, Ohio Tuition Trust Authority; Partners ($250 – $499) Tippecanoe Masonic Lodge No. 174, Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Ohio Soybean Council; Patrons ($100 – $249) Southwest Ohio Water Environmental Association, Southern Ohio Chapter Human Factors & Ergonomics Society. Special thanks goes to Edison State Community College, its administration, faculty & staff for making this event a wonderful experience for the students.

For more information about Upper Miami Valley Science Days, contact: Dr. Martin English, 790 E. Shoop Rd., Tipp City, OH 45371, or email: [email protected] /website: www.ohioumvsd.com,