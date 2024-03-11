JC students to present ‘The Sound of Music’

JACKSON CENTER — “The Sound Of Music” will be performed by Jackson Center Local School students March 14-17.
Performances will be held at Jackson Center Schools, 204 S. Linden St. Tickets are $10 each. To purchase a ticket, call 937-596-6053. Show times for Thursday, March 14, Friday, March 15, and Saturday, March 16, is 7 p.m. The showtime on Sunday, March 17, is 2 p.m.
A tuneful, heartwarming story, “The Sound of Music” is based on the real life story of the Von Trapp Family singers, one of the world’s best-known concert groups in the era immediately preceding World War II. Maria, the tomboyish postulant at an Austrian abbey becomes a governess in the home of a widowed naval captain with seven children, and brings a new love of life and music into their home. Our production at Jackson Center this year has a cast and crew of over 40 people!
The “Sound Of Music” cast includes junior Breanna Brueggert; senior Caleb Byer; sixth grader Elliot Byer; junior Cortney Copeland; freshman Robert Copeland; senior Lucas Davidson; freshman Keith Fisher; junior Katelyn Gayer; freshman Xander Gayer; sixth grader Olivia Hagen; seventh graders Allison Halker and Kaydence Hensley; eighth graders Marley Hughes and Maycee Kipker; senior Carson Lundy; freshmen Krista Lyle and Mackenzie Metz; sophomore Makayla Miner; sixth grader Claire Morris; freshman Elizabeth Oen; senior Devan Oen; junior Zoë Razzanol senior Jacob Scoggin; juniors Soleada Shamblin and Brynn Shelton; sixth grader Avery Temme; senior Jadelyn Umbaugh; sixth graders James Whipp and Lake Woolley; sophomore Addison York; second grader Kinley Bunke; third grader Lydia Byrd; fifth graders Harper Copeland and Prudence Forsythe; second grader Claire Gernert; fifth graders Nicole Halberstadt and Tanner Hilbun; fourth graders Lilliana Nicholas, Alaina Shady and Camden Starr; fifth grader Beckem Wallace; fourth grader Grant Woolley and Jackson Center alumni/RIT student Madison Halker.