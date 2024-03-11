JC students to present ‘The Sound of Music’

Jackson Center Local School students, left to right, Jadelyn Umbaugh, Caleb Byer, Claire Morris, Grant Woolley, Carson Lundy, Lake Woolley, Lilliana Nicholas and Kinley Bunke rehearse their roles in “The Sound of Music.” Courtesy photo | Jackson Center Schools

JACKSON CENTER — “The Sound Of Music” will be performed by Jackson Center Local School students March 14-17.

Performances will be held at Jackson Center Schools, 204 S. Linden St. Tickets are $10 each. To purchase a ticket, call 937-596-6053. Show times for Thursday, March 14, Friday, March 15, and Saturday, March 16, is 7 p.m. The showtime on Sunday, March 17, is 2 p.m.

A tuneful, heartwarming story, “The Sound of Music” is based on the real life story of the Von Trapp Family singers, one of the world’s best-known concert groups in the era immediately preceding World War II. Maria, the tomboyish postulant at an Austrian abbey becomes a governess in the home of a widowed naval captain with seven children, and brings a new love of life and music into their home. Our production at Jackson Center this year has a cast and crew of over 40 people!

The “Sound Of Music” cast includes junior Breanna Brueggert; senior Caleb Byer; sixth grader Elliot Byer; junior Cortney Copeland; freshman Robert Copeland; senior Lucas Davidson; freshman Keith Fisher; junior Katelyn Gayer; freshman Xander Gayer; sixth grader Olivia Hagen; seventh graders Allison Halker and Kaydence Hensley; eighth graders Marley Hughes and Maycee Kipker; senior Carson Lundy; freshmen Krista Lyle and Mackenzie Metz; sophomore Makayla Miner; sixth grader Claire Morris; freshman Elizabeth Oen; senior Devan Oen; junior Zoë Razzanol senior Jacob Scoggin; juniors Soleada Shamblin and Brynn Shelton; sixth grader Avery Temme; senior Jadelyn Umbaugh; sixth graders James Whipp and Lake Woolley; sophomore Addison York; second grader Kinley Bunke; third grader Lydia Byrd; fifth graders Harper Copeland and Prudence Forsythe; second grader Claire Gernert; fifth graders Nicole Halberstadt and Tanner Hilbun; fourth graders Lilliana Nicholas, Alaina Shady and Camden Starr; fifth grader Beckem Wallace; fourth grader Grant Woolley and Jackson Center alumni/RIT student Madison Halker.