Edison accepting degree program applications

PIQUA — Edison State Community College is currently accepting applications for its Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) and Veterinary Technology associate degree programs.

The Edison State MLT program trains students to obtain, process, test, and evaluate patient biological samples, including blood and other body fluids. Laboratory test results and information gathered aid physicians in making accurate diagnoses and choosing appropriate patient treatments.

Students in the MLT program will become familiar with the use and maintenance of equipment used in a clinical laboratory. They will complete intensive coursework on campus and gain hands-on practice at participating clinical sites.

Edison State’s MLT program is accredited by the National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences (NAACLS). Students must complete the MLT application by April 30.

Edison State’s Veterinary Technology program provides training in animal husbandry, restraint, nursing, surgical preparation and assistance, drug administration, anesthesia, laboratory techniques, dentistry, and radiography. Students of the program will gain skills to enter careers at private practices, emergency hospitals, specialty offices, research facilities, diagnostic laboratories, and zoos. Veterinary technicians work under the supervision of a licensed veterinarian.

The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) Committee on Veterinary Technician Education and Activities (CVTEA) accredits the Edison State Veterinary Technology program. After graduating from an AVMA-accredited veterinary technology program, students can take the Veterinary Technician National Examination (VTNE). Graduates must pass the VTNE and register with the Ohio Veterinary Medical Licensing Board to practice legally as a registered veterinary technician.

Students must complete their Veterinary Technology application by April 30 to begin the fall 2024 semester. Those interested in applying must first meet with an Edison State advisor. To schedule an appointment call Student Affairs at 937-778-7850 or email [email protected].

The next program-specific application period for Edison State’s LPN/ADN Transition and Registered Nursing programs will open on June 15 and close on July 31. Students can apply for the Physical Therapist Assistant program from Sept. 1, 2024, to Jan. 31, 2025.

To learn more about Edison State’s health sciences programs or find program-specific applications at www.edisonohio.edu/programs.