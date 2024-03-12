Photographer helps families make memories

Jason and Anne Lemke

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

MAPLEWOOD – Lemke Photography is dedicated to helping families make memories. Anne Lemke started by taking pictures of her own family for her scrapbooking, and when she would post photos on Facebook, her family and friends were always impressed and said she really should offer her services to others.

Lemke began by taking some photos for some friends. After that initial experience, she said, “I realized that I could totally do this.”

She offers outdoor and studio photos. She has lighting and backdrops to do studio mini sessions. She takes special enjoyment in photographing toddlers because she will follow them around and capture some cute moments.

Lemke is always on the lookout for new spots to do outdoor sessions. She said, “Tawawa Park never lets me down.”

Lemke offers all types of portrait photography – from families and individuals, to more specialized portraits like graduation, senior year, engagement and bridal portraits. Recently she did a boudoir session and she is hoping to book some smaller weddings soon.

One of Lemke’s favorite things about her photography business is meeting a lot of new people. She tries to always capture personalities in her photos and for the clients to feel amazing about themselves.

Lemke Photography can be found at lemkephotography.mypixieset.com, on Facebook at Lemke Photography and at Instagram at lemke-photography2023. Make appointments by reaching out on Facebook or by calling 419-302-6436.