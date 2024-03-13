Lima man sentenced to prison

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for failure to comply with order or signal of an officer, attempted receiving stolen property and attempted strangulation, among other charges.

Charles A. Cowan, 35, of Lima, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, with 113 days of jail credit granted, for one count of failure to comply with order or signal of officer, a third degree felony. Additionally, Cowan’s driver license is suspended for three years. Cowan was indicted on one count failure to comply with order of signal of officer, a third degree felony, and one count domestic violence, a third degree felony, for fleeing from a law enforcement officer’s signal to stop, traveling at excessive speeds, running through multiple stop signs and stoplights, and swerving his vehicle into the path of the victim, causing the victim to run off the roadway, after a previous conviction of domestic violence. One count was dismissed.

Logan A. Graber, 39, of Piqua, was sentenced to 11 months in prison, with 60 days of jail credit granted, on one count of attempted receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony. Graber also must pay restitution in the amount of $5,585 and $3,000. Graber was indicted on one count receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony, one count of failure to stop after accident, a first degree misdemeanor, and one count driving under suspension, a first degree misdemeanor, for possession of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado he knew or had reasonable cause to believe had been stolen, for causing an accident or collision and fleeing the scene, and for driving while under suspension. Two counts were dismissed.

Anthony Petaway, 45, of Lima, was sentenced to 12 months in prison and 180 days in prison (concurrent) and 12 months consecutive, with 208 days of jail credit granted, on one count of attempted strangulation, a fourth degree felony, one count of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor and one count attempted intimidation of a witness, a fourth degree felony. Petaway was indicted on one count strangulation, a third degree felony, one count domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor, and one count intimidation of a witness in a criminal case, a third degree felony, for choking his live-in girlfriend, punching her in the face, and threatening bodily harm to an adult female victim and her loved ones in an effort to intimidate or influence a witness.

Alan C. Stephens, 42, of Grafton, was sentenced to 11 months in prison, consecutive with current prison sentences, with no days of jail credit granted, on one count of theft, a fifth degree felony. Additionally, Stephens must pay $4,155 restitution. Stephens was indicted on one count of theft, a fifth degree felony, for stealing funds through an online application without the owner’s consent.

Dakota J. Balo, 26, currently in the Allen County Jail, was sentenced to 11 months in prison, to run concurrent with his current sentence from Allen County, with 22 days of jail credit granted, on one count receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony. Balo was indicted on the same charge, for possessing and disposing an i-phone 14 pro max with the knowledge that the i-phone had been stolen.

Gage Michael Paul Maxon, aka Gage Michael P. Maxon, aka Gage M.P. Maxon, 29, of Piqua, was sentenced to continue his community control sanctions after violation of the terms and conditions. Additionally, Maxon must serve 30 days in the Shelby County Jail on work release. Maxon was convicted on one count of vandalism, a fifth degree felony, and one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, for sawing off and removing a catalytic converter and methamphetamine.

Jeremy R. Myers, 46, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 11 months in prison, with 39 days of jail credit granted, on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Myers was indicted on one count of aggravated possession, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine and a baggie. One count was dismissed.

Rayshawn M. Johnson, aka Ray Shawn Johnson, aka Shawn Johnson, 42, of Sidney, was sentenced to six months in prison for each count, concurrent, with no days of jail credit granted, on one count trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Johnson was indicted on one count trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, two counts possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for marijuana, cocaine, Alprazolam after a previous drug offense, a digital scale, spoon and baggie. Two charges were dismissed. Additionally, $85 that was seized by law enforcement is determined to be contraband and is forfeited to the Sidney Police Department.

Chris E. Lovett, 46, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years community control, with seven days jail credit granted, on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Additionally, Lovett must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility and must successfully complete a sober living facility. Lovett was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs and one count possessing criminal tools, for methamphetamine, a glass container, pipes and digital scale. One count was dismissed.

Bruce Upkins, 57, of Sidney, was sentenced to 90 days in prison after violation of his community control sanction. Upkins was convicted on two counts possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine.

Michelle R. Dubose, 33, currently in the Miami County Jail, was sentenced to a total of 45 months in prison, with four days jail credit granted, on three counts of trafficking in drugs, fourth and fifth degree felonies. Dubose was indicted on three counts trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, three counts trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, for selling or offering to sell Fentanyl and methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school, and for selling or offering to sell Fentanyl, Tramadol and Heroin. Four counts were dismissed.

Devontae M. Weatherspoon, 24, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to five years community control, with no days of jail credit granted, on one count trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, and two counts trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony. Additionally, Weatherspoon must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility (CBCF), upon completion of the CBCF must successfully complete the STAR House, and must successfully complete Thinking for a Change/Decision Points. Weatherspoon was indicted on the same charges, for selling or offering to sell cocaine.