Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of February 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Sally Lou Routt, 71, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Gary L. Yates, 79, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Brianne C. Bowman, 28, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Justin Keith Subler, 30, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Arvinia C. Hudgins, 56, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $186 fine.

Zeynali Burkhanov, 55, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jessica Marie Clason, 26, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jessica Diaz Vazquez, 48, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Daniel R. Drees, 62, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Yolanda M. Cowan, 62, of Fairborn, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Kyle A. Wildermuth, 48, of Anna, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Brodie M. Thorpe, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Matthew P. Kremer, 38, of New Bremen was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $261 fine.

John Spillman, 44, of Sidney, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, $76 fine.

Shawn Travis, 27, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Nojah Browning, 25, of Sidney, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, $76 fine.

James M. Wentz, 65, of Fairborn, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Lukez S. Manning, 19, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license and speeding, $261 fine.

Douglas L. Selanders, 63, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Daniel J. Klosterman, 52, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Yussel Garcia Hernandez, 31, of Saint Marys, was charged with no operator license, speeding and failure to file registration, $218 fine.

Jack S. Martin, 41, of Wapakoneta, was charged with driving under suspension – dismissed, and shortcutting across private property – dismissed, $105 fine.

Victoria B. Brussell, 44, of Minster, was charged with driving under suspension and failure to reinstate license – dismissed, $155 fine.

Brandon Allen Lemaster, 37, of Piqua, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Maya Kim Proudfit, 21, of Mason, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cory Lee McKinney, 41, of Washington, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Keith E. Brown, 63, of Minster, was charged with restrict owner lending vehicle, $155 fine.

Javarius Trevell Gaines, 29, of Atmore, Alabama, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Matthew Bryon Reed, 27, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $163 fine.

Danielle R. Brandewie, 31, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kirsten Marie Seger, 35, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Hunter A. Compton, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Stacey Machel Lichtenberg, 56, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Deaszure Ramone Vinston, 28, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael T. Cotterman, 42, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Dawn E. Powers, 69, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $161 fine.

Asia Njeri Chavers, 25, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Megan M. Price, 36, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $186 fine.

Kervins Milius, 29, of Sidney, was charged with operating motor vehicle with temporary permit, $161 fine.

Richard T. McMaken, Jr., 64, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jason M. Pohlschneider, 41, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding and distracted driving enhancement – dismissed, $255 fine.

Katherine Siyan Giller, 18, of Oregon, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jayden Cole Reisinger, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nicholas Tyler Link, 38, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

James W. Bryant, 56, of Botkins, was charged with failure to stop at traffic light, $130 fine.

Jonathan A. Chwastek, 23, of Kalkaska, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Yaser Qandeel, 39, of Stoney Creek, Ontario, was charged with issuance of special permits, $130 fine.

Kemel Ikramovich Ibragimov, 34, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Barbara E. Krites, 57, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Compiled by Kimberly Pistone