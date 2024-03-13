Couple voice support for Mack Knupp

To the Editor:

Shelby County Residents,

We are writing this letter in support of Mack Knupp for Shelby County Commissioner. Mack and his wife (Kaitlin Gillman) have been lifelong residents of Shelby County where they live on Mack’s family farm in Green Township. Mack has youth, desire to learn, self-motivated and his desire to work hard and help others all benefiting us as Shelby County residents. He will research , listen to residents, gather information and make decisions that will be fair and informed for the residents of Shelby County.

Mack worked for the Shelby County Highway Department for seven years, he is the Green Township Fiscal Officer and has held the position for 6 years. He has been four years on the Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors and has been the operating the family farm. Mack is a certified Fire Fighter and EMR and currently is a volunteer firefighter EMR. Mack has an Associate’s Degree in Agribusiness Management that has helped him to be successful in his farming business and his will guide his hard work, knowledge and research in the Shelby County Commissioner’s office.

Mack is beginning his political career and will work hard for all Shelby County residents – his energy and work ethic are second to none. He will be a leader who will be here for Shelby County well into the future. We appreciate his desire and passion for Shelby County and the residents of Shelby County.

I cannot imagine a better advocate for us the residents of Shelby County. Join us in support of Mack Knupp for Shelby County Commissioner by voting now during early voting times at the Shelby County Board of Elections or Voting for Mack Knupp at the poll on March 19, 2024 from 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. You will be represented and heard by Mack Knupp if you select him as your candidate for Shelby County Commissioner. Mack is available for questions and comments – 937-726-8247 or email at [email protected].

Support Shelby County by supporting Mack Knupp!

Steve and Sylvia Corbin

Sidney