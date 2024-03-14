125 Years

March 14, 1899

The Park Sisters, instrumentalists in this city, gave an entertainment in the Presbyterian Church last evening under the auspices of the Men’s League. The cornet playing of the four sisters was fine and was no doubt the best that has been heard in Sidney for some time.

——-

Misses Margaret David and Celia Tappe have taken positions in Thedieck’s millinery department.

100 Years

March 14, 1924

The contract for the erection of the Dorothy Love Presbyterian Home, northwest of the city, was let yesterday afternoon to H.L. Loudenback, of this city. The action was taken at a meeting of the board of trustees held in the pastor’s study at the local Presbyterian Church. The Loudenback bid of $88,543 was the only one of the four received that covered the entire specifications. The heating work will be done by R.A. Redinbo, the electrical work by E.O. Lammers and the roofing and copper metal work by George Reinisch.

75 Years

March 14, 1949

Pat Milligan, of Sidney, a junior at the College of Wooster, is one of 11 members of the Wooster squad to receive an award for this season.

——-

A $45,000 fire in Jackson Center last night destroyed the Henschen Pain and Body Shop, along with its contents which included a new automobile, a semi-trailer, 7,000 cases of canned tomatoes and a quantity of seed corn. Curtis Henschen received third degree burns on the hand.

50 Years

March 14, 1974

Attempting to cut down o the number of variance requests granted and prevent installation of a hodge podge of odd-sized signs, city officials are considering additional and revised sign regulations. Concern was earlier expressed by William Deam Chairman of the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals, whose duties include consideration of sign variance requests.

——-

Chairman of the 3.8-mill levy campaign for Sidney city schools have been meeting regularly to plan the extensive campaign in the city. They are James Bruns, youth chairman; Clarence Mattox, labor division; Paul Hutchins, services division; Robert Burns, chairman; Don Lochard, commerce division; Ralph Kiester, professional division; William Leighty, clubs and organization; Lloyd Lutz, agricultural division; Wilma Gahagan, women’s division; John Shinn, industrial division and Ronald Watkins, public relations.

25 Years

March 14, 1999

The Shelby County Prosecutor has cleared Police Chief Steve Wearly of any personal, criminal wrongdoing in a shooting incident which occurred March 1. Wearly was on a stakeout when the alleged suspect entered his vehicle and attempted to leave the scene. He began driving toward Wearly who then fired two shots at the tires of the vehicle. Both missed. It does not look like the city will take any administrative action.

——-

Sidney native Mitch Leckey always dreamed of working with horses as a career, he was around horses all his life and assisted Paul Wilt with his horses. His dream has come true. Lackey is now a full time trainer of show horses at a quarter horse form in Florida. He has won the national championship two years in a row in the western pleasure class. The event was held at the national quarter horse congress in Columbus- the nation’s biggest.

