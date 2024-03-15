Anna Council hires solicitor, police and fire personnel

By Charlotte Caldwell

[email protected]

ANNA — The Anna Village Council approved hiring a new solicitor, a part-time police officer, and a probationary firefighter during meetings in February.

The council hired Andrew Johnston as village solicitor. He is a managing partner at Shipman, Dixon & Livingston Co., LPA in Troy. Brandi Miles was approved as a part-time police officer making $17 per hour. Skylar Purkeypile was approved as a probationary firefighter.

Also approved was the purchase of a demo police cruiser through Hall Public Safety, and most of the funds for it will come from the law enforcement trust fund. At the park, the council approved Anna Library’s Storybrook Trail installation by public works employees and a memorial bench and trees for Yukiko Yamasaki. Tree memorial markers are being looked into and a drinking fountain has been applied for through the Anna Endowment Fund.

The council adopted a resolution setting permanent appropriations for fiscal year 2024 and an ordinance increasing trash bag prices from $2.75 to $3.35 per bag as of March 1.

Other items discussed were:

• There were two applicants for the public works level I position. Dusty Wallace has come back to the public works department;

• A dedication to the splash pad will be held on May 21 at 4 p.m.;

• The village has $25,000 allocated for the new pickleball courts, and the pickleball players need to raise $70,000 more;

• Camping at the park for the solar eclipse on April 8 has been canceled due to little interest;

• There has been no progress on the Franklin Township fire contract;

• The council discussed three properties with violations: 404 Mill St., 103 W. North St., and 505 W. Main St.;

• 2024 sidewalk program bidding opened March 13.

The next council meeting will be held on March 26 at 7 p.m. in the Village Hall’s council chambers.