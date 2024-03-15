McDonalds closed for rebuild

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – McDonald’s is closed for a rebuild until June. Ken Roosa, Scott’s Family McDonald’s Director of Operations – Ohio, made the announcement in a video posted Sunday, March 10 on their Facebook page.

Roosa said, “It’s crazy old. We’re closing it down today so we can rebuild. We’re so excited because this place is going to be modernized. It’s going to be efficient. And it’s going to be fun….It’s a 100 day process. It’s going to be amazing. We can’t wait for the new one to come up.”

According to a zoning meeting in October 2023, there are several variances included in the new building.

Zoning requires any side elevation facing a street have the same amount of transparency as the front elevation – the variance that was approved was for 5% glass (windows) along the side elevation.

The second variance is the maximum lot coverage – the area which is covered by impervious surfaces, such as the roof and asphalt – areas which do not allow rainwater to soak into the soil. The current lot coverage is 91.1%, and zoning is for 70%. The variance approved is for the maximum lot coverage to be 82.2%.

The third variance is to allow more than one-third of the parking spaces in the front yard along Michigan Street and Vandemark Road. The zoning code states that parking in the front yard is permitted if it is less than one-third, but a variance was approved.

The final variance reduces the number of trees required in the front yard along Vandemark Road from six to zero. This was recommended by the city due to utilities in the planning area.

The rebuilt McDonald’s is expected to open in mid-June.

Messages left with the Scott Family were not returned.