Commissioners award contracts for projects

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Commissioners approved contractors for two projects during business in February.

On Feb. 8, the commissioners opened two bids for the 2024 Roadside Mowing Program. On Feb. 15, they awarded the contract to Running G. Farms, LLC in Rio Grande for $103,680.

On Feb. 15, the commissioners opened three bids for the West Pike Street and Linden Street improvements for the Jackson Center Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Project, and on Feb. 20, they awarded the contract to Tom’s Construction, Inc. in St. Henry for $811,884. The project will be partially funded by CDBG funds received by the county.

The commissioners also authorized advertising for bids for the 2024 Resurfacing Program, which will open on March 19 at 11 a.m., and authorized obtaining quotes for asphalt, bituminous, and aggregate stone materials for road maintenance, for which quotes opened March 7.

In other business, the commissioners:

• Adopted a resolution supporting the Ohio Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial (America 250-OH);

• Adopted a resolution to close some Shelby County offices and departments at 12 p.m. on April 8 to release non-essential employees due to the eclipse. Some county offices and departments will remain open due to the nature of services provided;

• Authorized holding a public meeting for an open discussion on the potential restriction of solar and wind farms in unincorporated areas of Shelby County. The meeting will be held at the Clopay Building (Beige Building) at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 701 S. Highland Ave., on March 21 at 7 p.m.;

• Transferred sales tax of $169,303.69 from the general fund to the engineer’s fund and $169,303.70 from the general fund to the capital improvement fund;

• Approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $539,395.11 (Feb. 1), $394,312.19 (Feb. 8), $1,759,888.08 (Feb. 15), $318,579.29 (Feb. 22), and $569,538.61 (Feb. 29).