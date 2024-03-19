Out of the past

125 Years

March 19, 1899

The Hatch Music Co., of Philadelphia has just published a piano solo entitled, “Neath the Vines.” The piece was composed by Prof. B.O. Worrell, of this city. He received $75 for the composition. Another of Prof. Worrell’s works, “An Easter Flower,” has been released by the John Church company of Cincinnati.

——-

The U.B. congregation at Lockington has raised money by cash and subscriptions to replace the church bell so badly broken as to be unfit for use.

100 Years

March 19, 1924

Members of the Sidney Kiwanis Club at their meeting today agreed to attend ground-breaking ceremonies for the new Presbyterian Homes next Monday afternoon and to assist in taking care of visitors.

——-

The 1924 models of Buick automobiles will be on display starting tomorrow at a special exhibit at the H.F. Clayton Motor Co., West Avenue and Poplar Streets

75 Years

March 19, 1949

Several hundred Shelby County school teachers and boards of education members met in the First Methodist Church today for their annual session. Max Michael is president of the organization.

——-

A program of outstanding music was presented for Sidney area residents last evening when the St. Louis Sinfonietta appeared in the Ohio Theatre. The concert was the third and final for the season sponsored by the Community Concert Association.

50 Years

March 19, 1974

Local residents interested in forming a Sidney theatre group with Sidney-Shelby County YMCA met last night at the home of Mr. and Mrs. William Ahl. Present were John Dunathan, The Rev. Robert Schnieder, David Schroeder, Thomas George and Mrs. John Carlisle.

——-

Plans for the new Dorothy Love Retirement Community are moving forward and members of the executive committee have been meeting weekly to discuss funding of the $3,500,000 facility. Among people instrumental in development of the project are council representatives Peter O. Krough, Mrs. Thomas Kramer and Mrs. J. Oliver Amos, and home administrator Fred Voelkel. The ground-breaking ceremony will be March 28. A 48-bed skilled nursing facility will be built, as well as a 48-bed assisted living facility, a 30-room independent living apartment unit and a central service care center. “Operating costs on the present plan continue to mount unreasonably. The decision has been made, therefore, that the current plan must be razed and the Dorothy Love tradition continued through a new facility,” Voelkel said.

——-

Mr. and Mrs. William Joslin, Jr., and Roer Lentz, president of the Shelby County Farm Bureau, were among those attending last night’s annual banquet of Farm Bureau.

——-

With only 17 miles on the odometer, a car driven by Atty. Rodney R. Blake, 58 of Sidney, sustained moderate damage in a two-car mishap yesterday.

25 Years

March 19, 1999

The Amos Memorial Public Library will hold its 7th annual Oscar Contest soon. Contestants try to predict the winners from the Oscar nominations. Each person may submit a guess in the top categories such as best picture, best director, best male actress, etc. the overall winner with the most points gets a supply of 52 free videos for a year. The library has nearly 7,500 from which to choose.

——-

It would have been a huge upset, but in the end it was just a season-ending loss. Powerful Troy ended the Sidney Yellow Jackets tourney run in the district final in boys basketball. The score was 68-62. Sidney has lost twice to Troy during the regular season. Sidney still finished a great season with a record of 16-7. Coach Tom Clark was proud of his team.

