BK Rootbeer opens for the season

LUKE GRONNEBERG
-
0

Allie Hafer, of Fletcher, delivers 3 Spanish hotdogs and a large rootbeer to a waiting customer at the BK Rootbeer stand. The BK Rootbeer stand opened for the season on Wednesday, March 20. Hafer has worked at the stand for 6 years.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Allie Hafer, of Fletcher, delivers 3 Spanish hotdogs and a large rootbeer to a waiting customer at the BK Rootbeer stand.

No posts to display