Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• The annual Young Masters exhibit featuring the artwork of students in grades K – 12 is returning to the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. This exhibition of artistic creations by Troy’s talented art students will be on display until April 7, 2024. The Hayner Center is located at 301 W. Main St. in Troy, Ohio. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Hours of operation are Monday 7–9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 – 5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.

FRIDAY, MARCH 22-SATURDAY, MARCH 23

FRIDAY, MARCH 22

• Students from Jodi Pierstorff’s American Sign Language (ASL) class at Wright State University–Lake Campus will be performing an American Sign Language Concert at 7 p.m. in James F. Dicke Hall. This event is free and open to the public.

• Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County will host Dueling Pianos between Freda Maxson and Sharon Geissler at 7 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.

MONDAY, MARCH 25

• The Lake Campus Agriculture Department will be holding their annual Emerging Ag Conference from 4–8 p.m. This year the campus will welcome Brian Baldridge, director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture as the keynote speaker. This year’s event will be held on James F. Dicke Hall on the campus of Wright State University–Lake Campus.

SATURDAY, MARCH 30

• Greenville VFW Auxiliary will host a Spring Dance from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cover charge is $6 per person. The band will be Triple Nickle. Badger’s BBQ food truck will be onside and additional food will be available inside. All proceeds support veteran programs.