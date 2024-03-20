Out of the past

125 Years

March 20, 1899

Fire Chief H.C. Jones was very forcibly and pleasantly impressed with the fact that last Saturday was his 28th birthday. He received a handsome rocking chair, a present from the members of the fire department.

——-

Wynant (Newport) has been made a domestic money order post office.

100 Years

March 20, 1924

Sheriff Clark and Inspector Holloway, of the surveyor’s office, were out this morning with the new Load-O-Meter recently purchased by the county commissioners to test loads hauled on county roads. While on the Pemberton Pike, east of Pasco,,loads of the Standard Oil Co. and Sidney Packing Co. were found over limit and the drivers were ordered to report to the prosecuting attorney’s office.

——-

S.E. Dilbone, of Clinton Township, has announced that he will be a candidate for the Democratic nomination of sheriff at the primary election to be held in August.

75 Years

March 20, 1949

Student members of the Junior Red Cross in Shelby County are hard at work under the direction of Mrs. Robert Hodapp, packing crates and gift boxes of health and school supplies to be sent to children in war-torn lands.

——-

Mrs. Fred B. Louys was named president of the Tourist Club when members met last evening in the home of Mrs. Lewis Warbington. Mrs. W.H. Persinger will serve as vice president; Mrs. Edwin Allender, secretary and Mrs. Arnold Henke, treasurer.

50 Years

March 20, 1974

Anyone who thinks the President’s announcement last night lifting the ban of Sunday gasoline sales is going to solve all the problems has another thought coming according to a few area gasoline service station operators. Harrison Morrow, part owner of the G and H Sunoco Service, Interstate 75 and Fair Road, said he would be glad to open again on Sundays if the President sends the gasoline to go along with his lifting of the ban.

——-

The Ohio State Patrol has begun enforcing statewide 55 mile per hour speed limit, according to notification received Tuesday by Sidney Municipal Court Clerk Thaleon Blake.

——-

FORT LORAMIE – Formal negotiations between teachers and the board of education ended last night when the board agreed to grant an approximate eight per cent salary increase to certified staff members.

——-

Being honest has its advantages, as Mrs. Eugene Elsass, R.R. 3, found out Tuesday. On Jan. 25, she found a $10 bill in front of Amos Memorial Library and brought it to the police department to be claimed. It never was so yesterday Chief Jack Wilson authorized the bill be released to her.

25 Years

March 20, 1999

The last remaining division of the original Monarch Machine Tool Company will be leaving Sidney. The Busch division will be relocated to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Monarch, founded here in June 1909, has been a flagship of the local economy ever since. About 20-25 local employees will be laid off.

——-

The will be levy activity next year in the Sidney School District. Supt. Steve Miller announced the board is considering renewing an operating levy, but also asking for the passage of a permanent improvement levy to fund the construction of a new middle school. An architectural firm will be hired to study the latter proposal.

