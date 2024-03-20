SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of February 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Frances Dee Smith, 70, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Sharon Kay Keeran, 58, of Spencerville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Aron Lee Mestemaker, 32, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Laura Kwisnek Shroyer, 46, of De Graff, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Colin Westling Stanley, 30, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Elizabeth Ann Opadeyi, 43, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Adam Michael Avis, 31, of Liberty Center, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Chantal Myesha Nicole Ausborn, 28, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Elizabeth Craig, 33, of Celina, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Donna M. Eberly, 68, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Amy Francis, 58, of Sidney, was charged with operating at stop and yield sign, $136 fine.
Gregory Leo Richard, 63, of Delaware, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Ryan Steele, 42, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.
Branden C. Watson, 28, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license and assured clear distance, $186 fine.
Darious M. McDonald, 24, of Lima, was charged with no operator license and contempt, $163 fine.
Timothy Cormick Larson, 37, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Grace Mary Tefft, 21, of Sylvania, was charged with driving while texting, $105 fine.
Victor Ceasar Young-Deleon, Jr., 19, of Bedford, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Breanna Elizabeth Castle, 29, of Anna, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Laura Lea Evaline Arnold, 30, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Miguel Reynosoperez, 41, of Vandalia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Miranda Miranda Ridenour, 40, of Wapakoneta, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.
Trisha Faith Short, 39, of Clayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Gage Michael Sutton, 27, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Brian S. Davis, 23, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Sara Lynn Grosso Lingerfelt, 34, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141fine.
Grace Michelle Holscher, 19, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Chad Lawrence Schlarman, 27, of Chickasaw, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.
Austin L.J. Reimer, 22, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Damian Ethan Carter, 28, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $111 fine.
Walter E. Spence, 64, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.
Mark S. Schurr, 59, of Sidney, was charged with duties of pedestrian/driver at crosswalk, $136 fine.
Anthony Reed Allenbaugh, 18, of Maplewood, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.
Donald L. Elliott, Jr., 56, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.
Praveen Vohra, 62, of Bluffton, was charged with driving while texting, $105 fine.
John I. Goettemoeller, 68, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jon E. Heyne, 75, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Barbara A. Betrtsch, 35, of Sidney, was charged with opening door in traffic, $136 fine.
Anthony Meyer, 22, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Angelina Marie Dilullo, 24, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Derek Mason, 33, of Sidney, was charged with pass right proceeding opposite direction, $136 fine.
Michael F. Thompson, 62, of Rossburg, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Lanfang Xue, 27, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Andrew J. Wooten, 19, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Ronald Wesley Watkins, III, 25, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Rakim Ready Warner, 22, of Lexington, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kevin Ray Shrout, 50, of Paris, Kentucky, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.
Christopher M.J. Sells, 34, of Springfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Caleb E. Schutte, 21, of Port Jefferson, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Rebekah Rubenacker, 27, of Holland, was charged with speeding and distracted driving enhancement, $135 fine.
Mariah Lynn Roth, 23, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
David Paul Mayville, 32, of Trenton, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Arun Reddy Lingampally, 25, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Samuel A. Hower, 41, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Charles Emery Hensley, 68, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Craig Joseph Hall, 20, of Hamilton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Elizabeth Ann Guillozet, 34, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Grant Michael Gleason, 27, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Thomas Jy’heir Foster-Wheeler, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Nicholas Andrew Fortener, 43, of Centerville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Complied by Kimberly Pistone