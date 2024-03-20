Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of February 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Frances Dee Smith, 70, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Sharon Kay Keeran, 58, of Spencerville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Aron Lee Mestemaker, 32, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Laura Kwisnek Shroyer, 46, of De Graff, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Colin Westling Stanley, 30, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Elizabeth Ann Opadeyi, 43, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Adam Michael Avis, 31, of Liberty Center, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Chantal Myesha Nicole Ausborn, 28, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Elizabeth Craig, 33, of Celina, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Donna M. Eberly, 68, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Amy Francis, 58, of Sidney, was charged with operating at stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

Gregory Leo Richard, 63, of Delaware, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Ryan Steele, 42, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Branden C. Watson, 28, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license and assured clear distance, $186 fine.

Darious M. McDonald, 24, of Lima, was charged with no operator license and contempt, $163 fine.

Timothy Cormick Larson, 37, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Grace Mary Tefft, 21, of Sylvania, was charged with driving while texting, $105 fine.

Victor Ceasar Young-Deleon, Jr., 19, of Bedford, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Breanna Elizabeth Castle, 29, of Anna, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Laura Lea Evaline Arnold, 30, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Miguel Reynosoperez, 41, of Vandalia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Miranda Miranda Ridenour, 40, of Wapakoneta, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Trisha Faith Short, 39, of Clayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gage Michael Sutton, 27, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Brian S. Davis, 23, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Sara Lynn Grosso Lingerfelt, 34, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141fine.

Grace Michelle Holscher, 19, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Chad Lawrence Schlarman, 27, of Chickasaw, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.

Austin L.J. Reimer, 22, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Damian Ethan Carter, 28, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $111 fine.

Walter E. Spence, 64, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Mark S. Schurr, 59, of Sidney, was charged with duties of pedestrian/driver at crosswalk, $136 fine.

Anthony Reed Allenbaugh, 18, of Maplewood, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Donald L. Elliott, Jr., 56, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Praveen Vohra, 62, of Bluffton, was charged with driving while texting, $105 fine.

John I. Goettemoeller, 68, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jon E. Heyne, 75, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Barbara A. Betrtsch, 35, of Sidney, was charged with opening door in traffic, $136 fine.

Anthony Meyer, 22, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Angelina Marie Dilullo, 24, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Derek Mason, 33, of Sidney, was charged with pass right proceeding opposite direction, $136 fine.

Michael F. Thompson, 62, of Rossburg, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Lanfang Xue, 27, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Andrew J. Wooten, 19, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ronald Wesley Watkins, III, 25, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Rakim Ready Warner, 22, of Lexington, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kevin Ray Shrout, 50, of Paris, Kentucky, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Christopher M.J. Sells, 34, of Springfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Caleb E. Schutte, 21, of Port Jefferson, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rebekah Rubenacker, 27, of Holland, was charged with speeding and distracted driving enhancement, $135 fine.

Mariah Lynn Roth, 23, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

David Paul Mayville, 32, of Trenton, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Arun Reddy Lingampally, 25, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Samuel A. Hower, 41, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Charles Emery Hensley, 68, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Craig Joseph Hall, 20, of Hamilton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Elizabeth Ann Guillozet, 34, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Grant Michael Gleason, 27, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Thomas Jy’heir Foster-Wheeler, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Nicholas Andrew Fortener, 43, of Centerville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Complied by Kimberly Pistone