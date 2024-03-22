Fair board prepares for eclipse activities

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Fair Board discussed the eclipse, camping, grant updates, Junior Fair livestock judges, and other topics, at a meeting on March 20.

Regarding the upcoming eclipse, the board has secured 11 vendors, including La Granja Mexican, J’s Lip Smackin Wings, Oh Crepe!, Keyhole Pizza on Wheels, Big B’s Lemonade, Beougher Honey Farm, Wannabe Tacos, Down’s Concessions, Adam’s Apple Café, Crossway Farms and the Boy Scouts. On Saturday and Sunday there is free admission to the grounds for people to visit the food trucks. On Monday parking will be available for $40.

There are currently only eight or nine campers secured for the eclipse. The Board expects more last-minute sign ups.

During the eclipse some scientists from Nebraska have requested to send up a weather balloon which will do a 360* video at 40,000 feet. The Fair Board is not used to this kind of request and is checking with air traffic control to see if it will be okay since the Fairgrounds is in the Care Flight flight path.

Concerns about storm safety were addressed during the meeting. For eclipse campers, people will be informed of where to go in case of bad weather when they check in. There will also be Board members on site the entire time. The board is still working on their packets for camping during the Fair.

The Board received an email concerning the prices for camping this upcoming year. In last year’s packet early bird pricing was listed at $230, but when prices were set in November they were set at $240. The Board always sets the prices in November. The correct price of $240 is listed on the website.

The waterline project started installation on March 20. Chris Roediger, Shelby County maintenance supervisor, said everything has gone smoothly so far. The project may not be completed before the eclipse, but even if it is not, everything will be out of the way for the campers.

Bill Clark has submitted a grant request for $230,000 to the state to cover three projects: the second part of the waterline update, necessary updates for the Fine Arts Building, and for the pony barn/ storage building. They should learn in early May how much funding was awarded.

Clark has also submitted a grant request to the Shelby County Foundation. The grant made it to round two.

Katie Hughes, 4-H Youth Development Educator, said she has been having trouble getting livestock judges for the current amount they pay and asked the Senior Board to approve an increase. The discussion included the fact that all prices are going up so this makes sense and that the Fair Board asks a lot of their livestock judges. Hughes was given permission to pay more for knowledgeable and quality judges.

Recently the Fair Board had a sponsor appreciation event. The Board said it was great to meet people representing the sponsors. The event has resulted in more sponsorships coming in, including one sponsor who is tripling their donation.

The new livestock complex committee is still knocking on doors looking for donors.

Around 185 raffle tickets have been sold so far. Board members were reminded to continue selling tickets.

The next fair board meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 17, at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office