Houston juniors/seniors prom set for April 6

Schutz Penny Kennedy Duncum Waesch Lukey

HOUSTON — “Tangled” is the theme for the 2024 Houston High School prom on Saturday, April 6. The dance will be held at Shelby Oaks Club, Sidney.

The crowning of the king and queen will be held at 6:30 p.m. followed by a Spot catered dinner with dance from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Fox Entertainment from Lima will provide the DJ services.

Junior court members selected for the event are Mya Lentz, daughter of Brian and Erica Lentz; Lucas Mohler, son of Curt and Paula Mohler; Cheyenne Stangel, daughter of Shawn and Desiree Stangel, and Reagan Steiner, son of Tom and Cori Steiner.

Senior queen candidates are Emma Duncum, daughter of Stephanie and John Duncum; Cienna Kennedy, daughter of Valerie Kennedy, and Emma Waesch, daughter of Dave and Mindy Waesch.

Senior king candidates are Ethan Lukey, son of Jeff and Jennie Lukey; Chad Penny, son of Chad and Angel Penny; and Austin Schutz, son of Ashley and Danielle Schutz.

Following festivities at the Oaks, the junior parents are hosting an after-prom party at the McBo’s Lanes in Versailles.