Sidney BOE accepts Love-Allen’s resignation

SIDNEY — There was a packed house for Monday night’s Sidney City Schools Board of Education meeting to see if the contract of an employee would be nonrenewed.

During a two hour executive session, the board discussed the nonrenewal of Jennille Love-Allen’s contract as pupil services director. Following the executive session, the board voted 5-0 to table the motion to nonrenew her contract.

The board then immediately accepted Love-Allen’s resignation effective July 31, 2024.

According to Superintendent Bob Humble, Love-Allen was invited into the executive session and she offered her resignation.

At the end of the meeting, the board went into another executive session to discuss SEA negotiations and for an investigation of charges or complaints against a school district employee. According to Humble, the person making the complaint/charge didn’t show up for the meeting.

Before the regular meeting, the board met at 5 p.m. for an executive session to discuss the employment of a person for the district. No action was taken.

In the midst of all the executive sessions, the board handled the rest of the agenda items.

In personnel items, the board accepted the retirement of Deb Kauffman, JaVa secretary, effective July 1, 2024. They also accepted the resignations of Melissa D’Angelo, Sidney High School and Middle School teacher, effective Aug. 1, 2024; Rachel Szeles, psychologist, effective Aug. 1, 2024; Zachary Chambers, teacher, effective Aug. 1, 2024; Emily Jones, substitute teacher, effective March 12, 2024; and Cole Baker, substitute custodian, effective March 11, 2024.

Melissa Johnson was hire as a psychologist. She was given a two-year contract with a salary of $88,000 per year, effective Aug. 1, 2024.

The board also approved the hiring of Melinda Janson as the student service coordinator. She received a three-year contract effective Aug. 1, 2024. Her salary will be determined at the end of the school year.

Stevie Smith was hired as an IS teacher effective Aug. 21, 2024, at a negotiated pay. Certified substitutes given one-year limited contracts were Kade Schmiesing, Amber Goffena and Jamal Foster, all effective March 21, and Angela Mentges, effective March 6. All will receive $150 per day when they work.

Two home instruction tutors were hired at $29.54 per hour effective March 21. They are Erin Koesters and Raquel Martin.

Kim Voisard was hired as a substitute coordinator effective Aug. 1, 2024. Ryan Collins was hired as an IT specialist at $25.68 per hour effective March 25, 2024. Both received one year limited contracts.

Anthony Gerstner was hired as the transportation coordinator effective July 1, 2024. He will be paid $28.89 per hour.

Classified substitutes hired were Lynda Higgins, aide, Leslie Smith, custodian, and Marie Masteller, custodian. Higgins will be paid $12.83 per hour. Smith and Masteller will be paid $15.39 per hour.

Justin Gilliam was hired as a junior varsity softball coach at a salary of $2,313.

Meghan Tidwell was appointed as the district’s representative for IEPs.

In other business, the board:

• Held the first reading of new/revised policies for the district.

• Approved the treasurer’s report.

• Approved the purchase and installation of additional security cameras for Sidney Middle School from C&J Electric at a cost of $21,257. The security system is currently being upgraded and when the cameras were installed, it was discovered there were some dead spots in the building, which required additional cameras.

• Approved the purchase of competitive retail electric service for the billing period of December 2023 through December 2027 with IGS Energy.

• Approved the purchase of two buses from Cardinal Bus Sales & Service. One will be a 48-passenger, air-conditioned handicapped propane bus at a cost of $150,004. The second one will be a 77-passenger handicap bus at a cost of $159,459.

• Amended appropriations for fiscal year 2024.

• Approved a professional development agreement with Brainspring from Aug. 5, 2024, to Aug. 9, 2024, for fourth-grade ELA and 408 grade intervention specialist who will support the students with dyslexia or dyslexic tendencies at a cost of $42,980.

• Approved an agreement with Right as School LLC for the operation of the district’s latchkey program for the 2024-25 school year.

• Accepted a bid from Superior Seal Coating Cleaning for the 2024 district mowing needs at a cost of $65,000.

• Accepted a bid from Superior Seal Coating Cleaning to replace/repair the asphalt at Sidney High School at a cost of $162,480, and Longfellow Elementary at a cost of $47,000, for a total cost of $209,489.

• Approved a quote from AAG Inc for door replacements at Sidney High School, Sidney Middle School, Longfellow Elementary and Whittier Early Childhood Center at a total cost of $115,330.

• Approved a proposal from Partin Premier Painting to paint the Sidney High School library at a cost of $14,975.

• Heard an update from Laurie Kimmel on the legislative actions being considered in Columbus in the Ohio House and Ohio Senate.

• Heard an update on the February Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education meeting from Greg Dickman.

The board’s next meeting will be Monday, April 15, at the board of education office.