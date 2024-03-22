‘Tangled’ comes to life at Fairlawn prom

Cramer Henman Hollenbacher Huelskamp Maddy Putnam Swearingen Werling

SIDNEY — Fairlawn Local Schools is announcing their 2024 prom “Tangled,” a theme which was inspired from the Walt Disney movie “Tangled.”

The festivities will be held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds in the beige building on April 6. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and Vic’s Country Cooking will provide a catered dinner at 6:30 p.m. Music and dancing to follow by D.J. John Newcomb.

A ceremony of crowning the 2024 king and queen will be held at 9 p.m.

The junior parents will be hosting an after-prom party at Bel Mar Lanes, that will include games and prizes for all Fairlawn juniors and seniors in attendance. After prom will be a lock in at Belmar Lanes in Sidney, students must be there no later than 11 p.m. After prom will be held from 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Students must be present the entire time to be eligible for prizes.

The queen candidates for this year’s Tangled Prom are Ellie Henman, daughter of Mitch and Lorri Henman, Julia Huelskamp, daughter of Ted and Abbie Huelskamp, Addison Swearingen, daughter of Brent and Libbey Swearingen and Ryleigh Werling, daughter of Rick and Emily Baker and Jamie Werling. The king candidates are Nolan Cramer, son of Jeremy and Jennifer Martin, Logan Hollenbacher, son of Andy and Natalie Hollenbacher, Aaron Maddy, son of Kevin and Susan Maddy, and Eli Putnam son of Jerry and Julie Putnam.

Meredith Hageman and Jackson Huelskamp were 2023’s queen and king. They will be returning to crown this year’s royalty.