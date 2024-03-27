Community calendar

ONGOING

• Care Giver Support is offered via Wilson Health Hospice. Call “Wilson Health Hospice at 937-494-5287 to schedule an appointment.

• Kindergarten registration will be held April 4-5 for prospective students in the Riverside Local School District, DeGraff. A child must be 5 years old on or before Aug.1. Parents/guardians must call Riverside Elementary at 937-585-5891 ext. 4310, to set up an appointment time for the child. Preschool registration will be held April 9, 4-6 p.m. and April 10, 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. No appointment is necessary on those days. For more information or those with questions, contact Erica Heitkamp at 937-585-5981 ,ext. 4050.

• Sidney City Schools has set its kindergarten screening and registration for the 2024-25 school year for Tuesday, May 21, 2024, for Longfellow Primary School and Wednesday, May 22, 2024, for Emerson Primary School. Both screenings will take place at Longfellow Primary at 1250 Park St. Appointments can be made beginning Monday, March 4, 2024. For Longfellow Primary students, call for an appointment at 937-497-2264. For Emerson Primary students call for an appointment at 937-497-2261.

• Sidney City Schools offers preschool to children ages 3-5 at Whittier Early Childhood Center. Preschool registration for the 2024-25 school year opened on March 4, 2024. Families who are new to WECC begin the registration process by completing the pre-registration form at bit.ly/WECC24-25.

• Grand Lake OB/GYN Presents: Women’s Health Series, in the Medical Office Building conference room, 1140 S. Knoxville Ave., St. Marys, from 6-7 p.m. on May 9, July 11, Oct. 10.“Menopause – What is it? What do I need to expect? How do I handle it?” is the topic for May 8. “Girl Talk” will focus on the change in the preteen/teen body during puberty on July 11. Mothers and daughters are encouraged to attend together. “Preparing for pregnancy and a healthy baby” is the topic for Oct. 10. Class size is limited. Snacks and drinks will be provided. Call 419-394-7314 for more information or to register for a class

THURSDAY, APRIL 4

• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.

• The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

• Hope and Revelation, a 12-Step Recovery through the Life Recovery Bible, is a weekly meeting for recovering addicts based on Biblical teachings. Meetings are held every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the offices of Samaritan Works, 315 E. Court St., Sidney.

FRIDAY, APRIL 5

• The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is hosting their free veterans coffee and donuts event from 9 to 11 a.m. at the center. The event is free to any veteran over 50 years of age.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or

• Staying Clean for the Weekend Alcoholics Anonymous weekly meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Sidney Baptist Church at 1322 E. Court St.

• Blood pressure screening by Auglaize County Council on Aging at Wapakoneta Eagles basement, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

• Coffee with Comrades, The Waiting Room Coffee House, 121 North St., Sidney, 11 a.m. Connect with fellow veterans and have a cup of coffee. Free coffee provided by The Waiting Room Coffee House.

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

MONDAY, APRIL 8

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or for more information.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings will be held at 8 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road, Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

TUESDAY, APRIL 9

• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings will be held at 8:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 231 N. Miami Ave., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings will be held at 8 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road, Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.